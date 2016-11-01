What’s on: November 2 - November 13, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Thursday, November 3

Brigg and District Horticultural Society at Brigg Methodist Church Hall, 7.30pm. Uncle Henry’s Walled Garden - Nicky Greenwood. Non-members £2. Details: 01469 588532.

Rase Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Christmas flowers for the table - Robina King. Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 859531

Friday, November 4

Adults lunch club at Nettleton Village Hall. Two course meal £2.50. Bookings and details from 01472 859142 or 07791 362654.

Live theatre: Angus & Ross Theatre Company present - Holmes & Watson, at the broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9. Book at broadbenttheatre.org or call 0300 400 0101.

Saturday, November 5

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - 12 noon.

Caistor & District Lions Club annual Fireworks & Bonfire from 6pm in South Street Park, Caistor. 6.45pm - no bang display; 7pm - bonfire lighting; 7.30pm - main display. Details: 07908 182963, email: contact@caistorlions org uk

Market Rasen Round Table bonfire and fireworks, Legsby Road (opposite racecourse), 6pm. Main display 7.15pm.

Sunday, November 6

Charity quiz at The Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 7.30pm. Entry £1, including supper. Details: 01472 371300

Wednesday, November 9

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Trevor Lewis - Felting. New members and visitors welcome. Details: 01652 678654.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Christmas flower arranging - Lynne Sharpe. Visitors £6. Details: 01652 408523 or cmjac8@aol.com

Thursday, November 10

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.15am, followed by AGM, and then in-house entertainment of song and dance Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk .

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Fun with Flowers and Foliage - Jean Threlfall. New members and visitors always welcome. Afternoon tea. Details: 01673 828674.

Caistor Lions bingo in the town hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society in the Church Hall, 7.30pm. Dave Newman - Climbers. Details: 01673 843206.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in the Methodist Schoolroom, 7.30pm. New Orleans and All That Jazz - Michael Steed, New members and visitors welcome. Details: 01652 678365 or 01472 852068

Friday, November 11

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Live music: Carrie Rodriquez, accompanied by Luke Jacobs, at Kirton Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £12.50 from 01652 649230.

Trio Gitan present The Stephane Grappelli Story at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9. Book at broadbenttheatre.org or call 0300 400 0101.

Country music night at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm Live music from Gary Perkins. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday November 12

Scouts table top sale in Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre, 10am-12noon. Tables £5 call 07464 418822. 1st Grasby Scout Group.

Family Bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067

Concert in aid of Help for Heroes at Caistor Methodist Church, 7pm. Caistor Male Voice Choir and Caistor Ladies Choir. Tickets £5 on the door, or in advance from Caistor Post Office.

Live music: Vin Garbutt at faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Support from Richard Gray. Tickets £10 from Andy on 01522 535770 or watkins.folk@gmail.com

Sunday, November 13

Christmas Fayre in Great Limber Village Hall, 11am - 4pm. Admission 50p, children free.

Grasby Remembrance Service in the village hall, 3pm.