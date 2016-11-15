What’s on: November 16 - November 26, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

Free volunteering-themed coffee morning at Rasen Hub, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Riby Film Night in the church, 7pm. Showing ‘The Way’. Cost £8.50, including fork supper. Book: sally@vergette.com, 01469 560435 or text 07711 406363.

Live music: Declan Gayner in concert at Market Rasen methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Tickets £8, including refreshments, from 01673 844214.

Thursday, November 17

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Caistor Civic Society annual general meeting in the town hall, 7.30pm. Entertainment by The Castaways. Visitors £2.

Friday, November 18

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Osgodby School Christmas family bingo in the village hall. Doors open 6.30pm, eyes down 7pm.

Live wrestling in Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. Tickets: www.lincswrestling.co.uk

Fashions Show and Clothes Sale with SOS Fashions at Ludford Village Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets £3 from 01507 313825 or 313335.

Broughton Amateur Dramatic Society present Rumours in Broughton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6, including refreshments, from Brigg TIC, 01652 657053 or 07852 663031.

Quiz night at Middle Rasen Church Hall in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice, 7pm for 7.30pm start. Teams of 6. Tickets £6 per person, including supper, from Peter Rhodes Electrical.

Saturday, November 19

Christmas coffee morning at Kirmond le Mire Church, 10am - 12 noon.

Tealby WI and St Barnabas Hiospice Festive Fayre in Tealby memorial Hall, 10am - 3.30pm. Lunches served 11.45am - 2pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Brigg Live Arts: Lempen Puppets Theatre Company - Little Frankenstein, at Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club. Tickets £6 and £3 from Brigg TIC, 01652 657053.

Broughton Amateur Dramatic Society present Rumours in Broughton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6, including refreshments, from Brigg TIC, 01652 657053 or 07852 663031.

Live music: Kelly Oliver at Market Rasen Festival Hall,. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £10 from 01673 308010 or email festivalhall@marketrasentc.co.uk

Sunday, November 20

Victorian Christmas craft market in the town hall, 10am - 4pm.

Nettleton ironstone mines walk and afternoon tea. 1pm start. Organised by Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Cost £6. Book at centre on 01472 851605.

Free tea dance in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 3pm - 5pm. Details: 07401 366196.

Broughton Amateur Dramatic Society present Rumours in Broughton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6, including refreshments, from Brigg TIC, 01652 657053 or 07852 663031.

Tuesday, November 22

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Brigg Floral Society in the Angel Suite, 7.15pm. Non-members £5, All welcome. Details: 01652 636718.

Thursday, November 24

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Caistor Lions Bingo in the Town Hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm.

Friday, November 25

Country Market, Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, 9am-1pm.

Grasby Christmas Fayre in the village hall, 6pm. Switching on of Christmas Tree lights and carol singing at the School at 5.45pm.

Christmas family bingo in Nettleton Village Hall. Doors open 6.30pm, eyes down 7pm. Fun and fundraising for Nettleton Primary School.

Live music: Brigg Live Arts presents Bernard Wrigley - folk songs, stories, guitar playing and humour - at Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 on door, £10 advance, from Brigg Tourist Information Centre, 01652 657053.

Saturday, November 26

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Caistor Parish Church Christmas Fayre in the town hall, 10am.

Cheeky Monkeys Day Nursery Christmas Fete, Brigg Road, South Kelsey, 10am - noon.