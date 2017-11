What’s on: November 15 - November 26, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, November 15

November art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Aviation - Keith Woodcock. Details: 01472851605.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am – 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703.

Community Workshop - Christmas Cards - at Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. £1 for refreshments. Limited places. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

Bloodwise Festive Shopping Extravaganza at Market Rasen Racecourse, 6pm - 9.30pm. Admission £10, includes canapes courtesy of Rachel Green. Fashion, houseware, gifts, toys, food and much more.

Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Middle Rasen Methodist Guild social evening, 7.30pm.

Thursday, November 16

Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Bloodwise Festive Shopping Extravaganza at Market Rasen Racecourse, 10am - 3pm. Admission £5. Fashion, houseware, gifts, toys, food and much more.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Book Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Friday, November 17

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddler Group in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Quiz in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice, 7pm, in Middle Rasen Church Hall. Teams of up to six people. Tickets £6 per person, including supper, from 01673 842877.

Caistor Civic Society AGM and entertainment with ‘Salutation’ in the town hall, 7.30pm.

Saturday, November 18

Christmas Bazaar and Coffee Morning, Kirmond le Mire Church, 10am - noon.

Tealby WI and St Barnabas Hospice joint Festive Fayre in Tealby Memorial Hall, 10am - 3.30pm. Local crafts and gift stalls. Homemade soup, sandwiches, cakes, hot and cold drinks available throughout the day. 10am - 3.30pm.

Spice Cabinet Workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Book launch - Ironstone mines of the Lincolnshire Wolds, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm.

Christmas craft and gift fair in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 3pm.

Children in Need fundraiser at Market Rasen Town Football and Cricket Club, rase Park, from 4.30pm. Face painting, book sale,FIFA and pool tournament,raffle,tombola,cake stall,nail bar and more.

Quiz night at St Michael’s Church, Newton, 7pm. £5 including supper.

Family Bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Live music: Brooks Williams at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email:watkins.folk@gmail.com.

Sunday, November 19

Caistor Lions Victorian Craft Market in the town hall, 10am - 4pm. More than 30 stalls, plus Santa in his grotto and entertainment. Admission 50p.

Monday, November 20

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Macmillan Support Service drop in at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon.

Kelsey and District Luncheon Club in South kelsey Village Hall, noon for 12.30pm. Call 01652 678564.

Rhyme Time (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm – 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703.

Market Rasen Flower Club open evening in the Festival Hall. Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start. National demonstrator Ian Lloyd - A Cheshire Christmas.

Tuesday, November 21

Movers & Shakers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm - 10.30pm. Dance, call or join the band. Cost £1. Details: 01472 887984 or reelygrim.btck.co.uk

Wednesday, November 22

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am – 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703.

Craft & Chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Middle Rasen methodist Chapel Guild, 7.30pm. Louise Carr - embroidery.

Thursday, November 23

Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Book Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Friday, November 24

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddler Group in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Quiz night in South kelsey Village Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm prompt start. Tickets £5 in advance (£7 on the door) from 01652 678575. Includes hot meal; take along own drinks. Proceeds to upkeep of village hall and church.

Saturday, November 25

‘Tree up’ weekend in Caistor. Some traffic and parking restrictions in the market place.

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Market Rasen St Thomas Church Fair.

Market Rasen Mayor’s Charity Event and Christmas Market in the market place, 10am - 4pm, including Christmas Lights switch-on at 3.30pm.

Christmas Tree Fayre in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 1pm.

Caistor Parish Church Christmas Fayre in the town hall, 10am.

Art workshop at Rasen Hub: Drawing Charcoal Portraits, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Details and booking: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Willow wreath workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Cost £25. Details and booking: 01472 851605.

Panto previews in Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 1.45pm for a 2pm start. Free admission.

Christmas Bingo in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7pm.

Live music: Caistor Male Voice Choir concert and buffet supper at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7pm. Admission £6.

Sunday, November 26

‘Tree up’ weekend in Caistor. Some traffic and parking restrictions in the market place.

Free tea dance in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 3pm - 5pm. Live music from Gary Cole.

Live music: Market Rasen & District Choral Society concert - Vivaldi’s Gloria and Handel’s Messiah (Part 1), in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm. Tickets £10 or in advance from The Gift Horse om Queen Street, Market Rasen; Caistor Post office or 01673 844750.

Live music: Brigg Live Arts presents Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman (Irish harp and guitar) at Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from 01652 657053.