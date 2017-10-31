What’s on: November 1 - November 12, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588
Wednesday, November 1
Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.
Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 1pm. Take along your stories, event information or nostalgia pictures.
Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.
New exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: award-winning aviation painter Keith Woodcock. Free admission. Check times on 01472 851605.
Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.
Methodist Guild Meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm. To include a talk by a representative from ‘Tools With a Mission’.
Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Nick Louth - author. Visitors welcome. Details: 01472 398501.
Scunthorpe Gilbert & Sullivan Society present HMS Pinafore at The Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 and £10 from 0844 854 2776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk Runs to Friday, November 3.
Thursday, November 2
Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.
Caistor WI in the town hall Arts Centre, 7.30pm. Speaker: David Kew. Visitors £4. Details: 01472 852053 or 851723.
Book club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.
Brigg & District Gardening Club in the Methodist Church Hall, Brigg, 7.30pm. Speaker: Mr D’Arcy (Shaun) - fruit trees. Guests admission £2. Details: 07545 781013.
Friday, November 3
Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.
Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.
Fireworks, food, drinks and sparklers at Market Rasen Town Football and Cricket Club 7pm. Admission £3 adults, £1.50 children.
Saturday, November 4
West Rasen Heritage Centre coffee morning, 10am - noon.
House of Colour open day at Goltho Gardens, near Wragby. Drop in between 10am and 4pm for a chat with Lesley about how colour can change your life. Free entry and get a glass of Bucks Fizz and a mince pie. Details: 07938 913036 or email lesley.burton@houseofcolour.co.uk
Meet the artist - Keith Woodcock - at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.
Caistor Lions fireworks in South Street Park. Gates open 5.45pm; fire and drums procession 6.45pm; opening firework display 7pm, followed by bonfire lighting and finale display. Admission by donation.
Lincoln Choral Society in concert at Lincoln Cathedral, accompanied by the Lincolnshire Chamber Orchestra. Programme: Haydn’s Mass in Time of War, Elgar’s The Spirit of England and Finzi’s Farewell to Arms. Tickets from £8 - £20 from the Cathedral Shop or on the door.
Musical production: The Elvis Years, at Grimsby Auditorium 7.30pm. Box office: 0300 300 0035 or www. grimsbyauditorium.org.uk
Sunday, November 5
Live music: Doug MacLeod at the Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, 4.30pm. Tickets on sale at £10.
Market Rasen Round Table bonfire and fireworks display at Market Rasen Racecourse. Admission £5 and £3. Bonfire lit at 6pm. Hot food and drinks on sale.
Live music: Magic - Queen Tribute, at Lincoln New Theatre Royal, 7.30pm. Box office: 01522 519999 or www. newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
Monday, November 6
Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.
Domestic Abuse Service drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Appointments also available by calling 01427 616219.
Nettleton & District Gardening Club on Nettleton methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Speaker: Michelle Bolton - Planting & Design Solutions for Tricky Spots. Details: 01472 852454.
Tuesday, November 7
Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.
Storytime session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.
BASH (Brigg Amateur Social Historians) in Brigg & District Servicemen’s Club, 8pm. Speaker: Rod Fanthorpe - The Christmas Truce. Admission free. Details: 01652 657053.
West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm.
Wednesday, November 8
Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.
Painting workshop at Rasen Hub: using watercolours - abstracts and patterns, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk
Craft & Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.
Family history workshop at Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. How to research Victorian soldiers. Free. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk
Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.
Thursday, November 9
Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.
Children’s theatre: The Hunting of the Snark, at Grimsby Auditorium 1.30pm and 4.30pm. Box office: 0300 300 0035 or www. grimsbyauditorium.org.uk
Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Methodist Chapel Schoolroom, Church Street, 7.30pm. Speaker: Ann Barnes - Do you remember? Details: 01652 678365.
Book club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.
Friday, November 10
Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.
Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.
Pub quiz at Market Rasen Town Football and Cricket Club (Rase Park), 7.30pm. Teams of 4 to 6, £2.50 per person. Food £2.50 per person.
Live music: Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers, at Lincoln New Theatre Royal, 7.30pm. Box office: 01522 519999 or www. newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
Live theatre: The Story of the Five Travellers by Tales From the Heartwood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Doors and bar open 7pm. Tickets £9, £8 and £6 or family £27.50 from 0300 400 0101 or www.broadbenttheatre.org
Live music: The Paperboys in concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Advance tickets £14 from 01652 649230 or www.kirtontownhalllive.co.uk
Saturday, November 11
Lincolnshire Remembers Exhibition and WWI re-enactor at Market Rasen Old Police Station, 10am - 4pm.
Market Rasen Chapel open for quiet prayer and reflection, 10.30am - noon.
Musical production: The Carpenters Story, at Grimsby Auditorium 7.30pm. Box office: 0300 300 0035 or www. grimsbyauditorium.org.uk
Live theatre: The Story of the Five Travellers by Tales From the Heartwood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Doors and bar open 7pm. Tickets £9, £8 and £6 or family £27.50 from 0300 400 0101 or www.broadbenttheatre.org
Live music: Gainsborough Choral Society perform ‘The Armed Man’, with accompanying film, 7.30pm in All Saints Church, Gainsborough. Tickets £12.50 and £10 (under 14s £2)on the door.
Sunday, November 12
Market Rasen Remembrance Parade and wreath laying
Lincolnshire Remembers Exhibition at Market Rasen Old Police Station, 11am - 1pm.
Christmas Fair at Great Limber Village Hall, 11am - 4pm. Entrance 50p; children free.
Rasen 10k at Market Rasen Racecourse. Start time 12.30pm.
Parish of Barkwith Quiz at The Heneage Arms Hainton, 7pm.
