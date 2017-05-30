What’s on: May 31 - June 11, 2017

Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, May 31

Cinema: Beauty and the Beast (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from the box office: 01427 676655.

Thursday, June 1

Tim and the Printmakers art exhibition opens at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to June 30.

Caistor WI open meeting in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Butterflies of Scartho - Adding a touch of glamour to your summer outfits. Non-members £4. More details: 01472 852053 or 851723.

Friday, June 2

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 5pm. Free entry.

Cinema: Kong Skull Island (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from the box office: 01427 676655.

Saturday, June 3

Gardeners Market in Market Rasen Market Place, 9am - 4pm.

Craft and Gift Fair in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 9am - 4pm.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Silk scarf dying workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk

Meet the artist - Tim and the Ropewalk Printmakers - at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Picnic in the Park at Howsham, 7pm, with live music from Cross, Clayton & A Can of Worms. Tickets £7 and £4 (family £20) from 01652 678768.

Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 4pm. Free entry.

Live music: The Bon Jovi Experience at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £15 from the box office: 01427 676655.

Sunday, June 4

Gardeners Market in Market Rasen Market Place, 9am - 4pm.

Craft and Gift Fair in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 9am - 4pm.

Messingham Show, Holme Lane, 9am - 7pm. Show-jumping, children’s rides, trade and craft stalls, classic cars, bands. www.messinghamshow.co.uk

Lincolnshire Imps Mini Club Car Show at - Elsham Hall Gardens and Country Park, 11am - 5pm. 01652 688698.

Beer and Music Festival, plus rock ‘n’ roll charity fundraising day, at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from noon.

Tuesday, June 6

Special Rhyme Time story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm. Includes free book from the Book Trust.

West Rasen heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. Speaker: Tich Rivett - Lincolnshire dialect, poems and tales. Details: 01673 843206.

Wednesday, June 7

Computer security workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - 3pm. Cost £2. Book on 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Thursday, June 8

Craft and chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Methodist Schoolroom, 7.30pm. Speaker: Krystyna Newman - Married to a GP. New members and visitors welcome. Details: 01652 678365 or 01472 852068

Friday, June 9

Painting dogs in watercolour workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk

Cinema: Their Finest (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from the box office: 01427 676655.

Live music: Carrie Elkin accompanied by Danny Schmidt & Special Guest Kyshona Armstrong at Kirton Town Hall. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from OneStop Store in Kirton, 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com

Country Music Night at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Music from Mick Denver. Bar open, refreshments available. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, June 10

Osgodby Village Fete and Fun Dog Show, noon to 4pm. Craft stalls, steam organ, vintage tractors, dog agility and more.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Live music: The Everly Brothers and Friends Tribute Show at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £16 from the box office: 01427 676655.

Sunday, June 11

Open farm Sunday at Sutton Estates, Stainton le Vale.

Free tea dance in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 3pm - 5.30pm.