What’s on: May 3 - May 14, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email you dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, May 3

Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: The Seaside - Rob Gobel, Wendy

Humberstone and Christine Pybus. Runs to May 31. Call 01472 851605 prior to visiting, to check exhibition is open, as the gallery is used for workshops and events.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Bike Night at North Kelsey Moor. Details: lincolnshirebikenights.com

Singing for Pleasure Summer Concert in Diamond Jubilee Town Hall, Kirton in Lindsey, 7.30pm. Tickets £7, under 16s free, including light refreshments, on the door or 01652 648435. Raffle proceeds to LIVES.

Thursday, May 4

NGS open garden: Brightwater Gardens, Saxby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £5; children free.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Rase Heritage Society Meeting in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. David Oliver - tour guide’s view of Lincoln Cathedral, plus slide show of Roof Tour. Non members £3.

Caistor WI in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Resolutions meeting and members’ photo quiz. Visitors fee £4. Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 851723.

Brigg & District Gardening Club in the Methodist Church Hall, Brigg, 7.30pm. Speaker: Rob Potterton - Alpines. Also plant exchange. Admission for non-members £2. Details: 01652 688058.

Friday, May 5

Minnie’s Market, formerly Country Market, in Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Cinema - Fences (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Folk ‘Round ‘Ere - community show celebrating the farming year through traditional song, music and dance, at St John Nelthorpe Lower School, Brigg. Tickets £6 from Brigg TIC 01652 657053 or 01652 658995.

Saturday, May 6

Star Wars story and craft event in Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Cost £1. Book with library staff or call 01522 782010.

Brigg Live Arts Fest. Details: Brigg TIC 01652 657053.

Arts and crafts showcase event in Binbrook Village Hall, 10am - 3pm. Free entry and free parking.

Fashion show and clothes sale by SOS Fashions in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 2pm. Admission £4, including coffee and biscuits.

RAF Ingham Heritage Centre open day, 10am - 4pm. Details: rafingham@hotmail.co.uk.

Meet the artists at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Family bingo in Toft Newton Village Hall, 6pm.

Live theatre: Davis Productions presents Learned Friends at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Box office: 0300 400 0101.

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre presents - Bouncers, in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm. Tickets from 01673 843575 or Garnett’s Sweet Shop, Queen Street, Market Rasen.

The Upbeat Beatles at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £18 and £16 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, May 7

NGS open garden at Dunholme Lodge, Dunholme, 11am - 5pm.

Cinema - The Lego Batman Movie (PG) at Trinty Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 3pm. Tickets £8 and £5 (family ticket £20) from 01427 676655.

Live theatre: Davis Productions presents Learned Friends in Caistor Town Hall, 7pm. 01472 851075.

Monday, May 8

Nettleton & District gardening Club in Nettleton Methodist Chapel, 7.15pm. AGM, followed by speakers Helen & Mike Boothman of Mill Farm Garden. Admission £1.50, including tea and biscuits. Visitors and new members very welcome. Details: 01472 852454.

Tuesday, May 9

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Wednesday, May 10

Craft and chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Thursday, May 11

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Cath Fordham - Susanna Wesley. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Live streaming at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough - Obsession, from London’s Barbican Theatre. Tickets £15 and £13. Box office: 01427 676655.

Friday, May 12

Minnie’s Market, formerly Country Market, in Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Drop-in craft session (free) at Market Rasen Library, in association with Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10.30am - noon.

Cinema: Hidden Figures (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5. Box office: 01427 676655.

Night of jazz at St Bartholomew’s Church Keelby, 7.30pm, with New Orleans Heat jazz band. Advanced tickets £10 from 07739 171375 or £12 on the door. Refreshments provided.

Saturday, May 13

West Lindsey Open Churches Festival www.churchesfestival.info

Friends of Gainsborough Old Hall present: The Tudor Queens, in the Great Hall at Gainsborough Old Hall, 10.30am - 2pm. Tickets £8 from the Old Hall Gift Shop.

Market Rasen & District Choral Society, with Sleaford Choral Society, present Elijah in De Aston Sports Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from The Gift Horse in Market Rasen, Caistor Post Office or 01673 844750.

Sunday, May 14

