What’s on: May 24 to June 4, 2017

Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.
Craft and chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm. Take along any craft, have a cuppa and chat.
Rasen WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Avril Parsons- Exotic Silks and Their Journey.
Friday, May 26
Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.
Introduction to watercolour, trees with water, at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk
Toy Library at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.
Live music: Jenn Bostic, Sarah Darling and Michael Logen at Kirton Town Hall, 7pm. Tickets 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com
Saturday, May 27
Brigg Farmers’ Market 9am - 3pm.
Elmer Day at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Drop in for stories, fun and craft. Wear something bright.
Charity carwash at Greenacres, Caistor, 10am - 1pm. Proceeds to residents’ funds.
Flower Festival at Keelby Church, 10am - 5pm. Free entry. Refreshments available.
Wellbeing Event in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 4pm. Tickets lizianevents.com or £1 on the door.
Charity car wash at Greenacres Care Home, Caistor, 10am - 1pm. Proceeds to residents’ amenity fund.
Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.
Fun swimming session at Wragby Pool, 2pm - 3.30pm.
Live theatre: The Professor of Adventure - Peter MacQueen, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets 0300 400 0101 or broadbenttheatre.org
Sunday, May 28
NGS open garden at Pottertons, Nettleton, 10am - 4pm. Admission £3.
Fun swimming session at Wragby Pool, noon to 5pm.
Classics vehicles display in Caistor Market Place, 1pm - 4pm.
Flower Festival at Keelby Church, 2pm - 5pm. Free entry. Refreshments available.
Monday, May 29
Flower Festival at Keelby Church, 10am - 5pm. Free entry. Refreshments available; lunches served noon to 2pm.
Wrawby Mill open day, 2pm - 5pm. Admission free.
Thursday, June 1
Caistor WI open meeting in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Butterflies of Scartho - Adding a touch of glamour to your summer outfits. Non-members £4. More details: 01472 852053 or 851723.
Friday, June 2
Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.
Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 5pm. Free entry.
Saturday, June 3
Gardeners Market in Market Rasen Market Place, 9am - 4pm.
Craft and Gift Fair in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 9am - 4pm.
Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.
Picnic in the Park at Howsham, 7pm, with live music from Cross, Clayton & A Can of Worms. Tickets £7 and £4 (family £20) from 01652 678768.
Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 4pm. Free entry.
Sunday, June 4
Gardeners Market in Market Rasen Market Place, 9am - 4pm.
Craft and Gift Fair in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 9am - 4pm.
Beer and Music Festival, plus rock ‘n’ roll charity fundraising day, at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from noon.