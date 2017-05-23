What’s on: May 24 to June 4, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Craft and chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm. Take along any craft, have a cuppa and chat.

Rasen WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Avril Parsons- Exotic Silks and Their Journey.

Friday, May 26

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Introduction to watercolour, trees with water, at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Toy Library at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Live music: Jenn Bostic, Sarah Darling and Michael Logen at Kirton Town Hall, 7pm. Tickets 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com

Saturday, May 27

Brigg Farmers’ Market 9am - 3pm.

Elmer Day at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Drop in for stories, fun and craft. Wear something bright.

Charity carwash at Greenacres, Caistor, 10am - 1pm. Proceeds to residents’ funds.

Flower Festival at Keelby Church, 10am - 5pm. Free entry. Refreshments available.

Wellbeing Event in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 4pm. Tickets lizianevents.com or £1 on the door.

Charity car wash at Greenacres Care Home, Caistor, 10am - 1pm. Proceeds to residents’ amenity fund.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Fun swimming session at Wragby Pool, 2pm - 3.30pm.

Live theatre: The Professor of Adventure - Peter MacQueen, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets 0300 400 0101 or broadbenttheatre.org

Sunday, May 28

NGS open garden at Pottertons, Nettleton, 10am - 4pm. Admission £3.

Fun swimming session at Wragby Pool, noon to 5pm.

Classics vehicles display in Caistor Market Place, 1pm - 4pm.

Flower Festival at Keelby Church, 2pm - 5pm. Free entry. Refreshments available.

Monday, May 29

Flower Festival at Keelby Church, 10am - 5pm. Free entry. Refreshments available; lunches served noon to 2pm.

Wrawby Mill open day, 2pm - 5pm. Admission free.

Thursday, June 1

Caistor WI open meeting in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Butterflies of Scartho - Adding a touch of glamour to your summer outfits. Non-members £4. More details: 01472 852053 or 851723.

Friday, June 2

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 5pm. Free entry.

Saturday, June 3

Gardeners Market in Market Rasen Market Place, 9am - 4pm.

Craft and Gift Fair in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 9am - 4pm.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Picnic in the Park at Howsham, 7pm, with live music from Cross, Clayton & A Can of Worms. Tickets £7 and £4 (family £20) from 01652 678768.

Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 4pm. Free entry.

Sunday, June 4

Gardeners Market in Market Rasen Market Place, 9am - 4pm.

Craft and Gift Fair in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 9am - 4pm.

Beer and Music Festival, plus rock ‘n’ roll charity fundraising day, at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from noon.