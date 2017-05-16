What’s on: May 17 - May 28, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. To have your event included, email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, May 17

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: The Seaside - Christine Pybus, Rob Gobel and Wendy Humberstone. Call 01472 851605 to check opening. Runs throughout May.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Live music at Ludford Village Hall with ‘Gary Hanes Rocks’, 7.30pm. Admission £5.

Shooting Fish Youth Theatre present: The Demand at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Admission free. Box office: 01427 676655.

Thursday, May 18

Live streaming at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough - Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. from London’s Harold Pinter Theatre. Tickets £15 and £13. Box office: 01427 676655.

Friday, May 19

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Social evening with entertainment.

Louth Male Voice Choir in concert at Ludford Village Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £7.50, including buffet. Details: 01507 313475.

Cinema: Logan (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5. Box office: 01427 676655.

Saturday, May 20

West Lindsey Open Churches Festival www.churchesfestival.info

Spring Fayre in Walesby Village Hall, 10am - 2pm. Craft stalls, plants, cakes, bric-a-brac, bottle tombola, refreshments.

Spring Fayre in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 1pm. Stalls, refreshments, lunches and organ music.

Craft and Gift fair in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 3pm.

Launch of Wolds Walking Festival at Claxby Viking Centre, 10.30am. See woldswalkingfestival.co.uk

NGS open garden: 2 Mill Cottage, Barkwith Road, South Willingham, noon - 5pm. Admission £3.

Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, noon to 3pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

International sequence dancing in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 2pm -8pm. Details: 01724 862632.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Market Rasen Band Spring Concert, Festival Hall, Market Rasen 7.30pm . Admission £6.

My Sweet Patootie at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Support Pete & Helen Wray. Tickets £9 from 01522 535770 or watkins.folk@gmail.com

Live music: Mama - Genesis tribute band, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £17. Box office: 01427 676655.

Sunday, May 21

West Lindsey Open Churches Festival www.churchesfestival.info

NGS open garden at Mill Farm, Grasby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £4. Refreshments in aid of St Andrew’s Hospice.

Tuesday, May 23

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Wednesday, May 24

Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Craft and chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm. Take along any craft, have a cuppa and chat.

Rasen WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Avril Parsons- Exotic Silks and Their Journey.

RSC Live streaming at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough - Antony and Cleopatra. Tickets £12 and £10. Box office: 01427 676655.

Thursday, May 25

Scawby Hall open, 1.30pm - 5pm. Guided tours. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, under 5s free, family ticket £22. Details: 01652 654272.

Friday, May 26

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Toy Library at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Scawby Hall open, 1.30pm - 5pm. Guided tours. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, under 5s free, family ticket £22. Details: 01652 654272.

Live music: Jenn Bostic, Sarah Darling and Michael Logen at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7pm - 10.30pm. Call 01652 649230 or visit www.wegotticketts.com

Cinema: Viceroy’s House (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5. Box office: 01427 676655.

Saturday, May 27

Brigg Farmers’ Market 9am - 3pm.

Antique Fair, 9.30am - 1.30pm Buttercross, Market Place, Brigg.

Charity carwash at Greenacres, Caistor, 10am - 1pm. Proceeds to residents’ funds.

Wellbeing Event in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 4pm. Tickets lizianevents.com or £1 on the door.

Scawby Hall open, 1.30pm - 5pm. Guided tours. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, under 5s free, family ticket £22. Details: 01652 654272.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Live music: Simon and Garfunkel Through the Years - Bookends, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £14 and £12. Box office: 01427 676655.

Sunday, May 28

Keyo Brigg Bomber Quadrathlon, 8.30am start, Ancholme Leisure Centre. www.lincsquad.co.uk

NGS open garden at Pottertons, Nettleton, 10am - 4pm. Admission £3.

Classics vehicles display in Caistor Market Place, 1pm - 4pm.

Scawby Hall open, 1.30pm - 5pm. Guided tours. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, under 5s free, family ticket £22. Details: 01652 654272.