What’s on: May 10 - May 21, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, May 10

Craft and chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Love Is In The Air - Elizabeth Bishop. Free admission.

Thursday, May 11

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, speaker: Cath Fordham - Susanna Wesley. www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Ann Campion - Tour Guide Tales of Scawby Hall.

Live streaming at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough - Obsession, from London’s Barbican Theatre. Tickets £15 and £13. Box office: 01427 676655.

Friday, May 12

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Drop-in craft session (free) at Market Rasen Library, in association with Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10.30am - noon.

Night of jazz at St Bartholomew’s Church Keelby, 7.30pm, with New Orleans Heat jazz band. Advanced tickets £10 from 07739 171375 or £12 on the door. Refreshments provided.

The Kennedys in concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £12.50 from 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com

Country Music Night at Ludford Village Hall with ‘Best of Friends’, 7.30pm. Admission £5. More details: 01507 313475.

Cinema: Hidden Figures (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5. Box office: 01427 676655.

Saturday, May 13

West Lindsey Open Churches Festival www.churchesfestival.info

Friends of Gainsborough Old Hall present: The Tudor Queens, in the Great Hall at Gainsborough Old Hall, 10.30am - 2pm. Tickets £8 from the Old Hall Gift Shop.

Market Rasen & District Choral Society, with Sleaford Choral Society, present Elijah in De Aston Sports Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from The Gift Horse in Market Rasen, Caistor Post Office or 01673 844750.

Murder mystery and dinner in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. CATS present ‘Mystic Myrtle’. Tickets £15, including meal and entertainment, from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.

Folk Music Night at Ludford Village Hall with ‘Merlin’s Keep, 7.30pm. Admission £5. Details: 01507 313475

Sunday, May 14

West Lindsey Open Churches Festival. www.churchesfestival.info

Monday, May 15

Kelsey & District Luncheon Club, noon for 12.30pm. Book on 01652 678564.

Tuesday, May 16

Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm - 10.30pm. Dance, call or join the band. Cost £1. Details: 01472 887984 or reelygrim.btck.co.uk

Wednesday, May 17

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Live music at Ludford Village Hall with ‘Gary Hanes Rocks’, 7.30pm. Admission £5.

Shooting Fish Youth Theatre present: The Demand at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Admission free. Box office: 01427 676655.

Thursday, May 18

Live streaming at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough - Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. from London’s Harold Pinter Theatre. Tickets £15 and £13. Box office: 01427 676655.

Friday, May 19

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Social evening with entertainment.

Louth Male Voice Choir in concert at Ludford Village Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £7.50, including buffet. Details: 01507 313475.

Cinema: Logan (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5. Box office: 01427 676655.

Saturday, May 20

West Lindsey Open Churches Festival www.churchesfestival.info

Spring Fayre in walesby Village Hall, 10am - 2pm. Craft stalls, plants, cakes, bric-a brac, bottle tombola, refreshments.

Launch of Wolds Walking Festival at Claxby Viking Centre, 10.30am. www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk

Live music: Market Rasen Band Spring Concert, Festival Hall, Market Rasen 7.30pm . Admission £6.

Live music: My Sweet Patootie at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Support Pete & Helen Wray. Tickets £9 from 01522 535770 or watkins.folk@gmail.com

Live music: Mama - Genesis tribute band, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £17. Box office: 01427 676655.

Sunday, May 21

West Lindsey Open Churches Festival.