What’s on: March 29 - April 9, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, March 29

Eight-mile walk from Binbrook. Leave village hall car park 10am. Organised by Grimsby/Louth Ramblers. Details: 07905 399752.

Thursday, March 30

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Easter bingo at Osgodby Village Hall, in aid of the school.

Easter Bingo at Binbrook Primary School, 5pm - 7pm.

Friday, March 31

Blood donor sessions in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall, 12.20pm - 2.50pm and 4.20pm - 7.20pm. Limited drop-in slots. Book an appointment on 0300 123 23 23.

7pm Prize bingo at Fletcher Court.

Film at trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough: Loving (12A), 7.30pm. Tickets £5.50 and £4.50

Saturday, April 1

Charity coffee morning at Honeysuckle Cottage, Old Gallamore Lane, Middle Rasen, 10am to noon. Proceeds to Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Craft and Gift fair in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen 10am - 3pm.

Jumble Sale in Wragby Town Hall, 2pm. Also tombola, raffle, refreshments. Proceeds to Dove Park Bowls. Admission 20p.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Fundraiser for Macmillan cancer Support at The Crossroads Inn, East Barkwith, from 7.30pm. Music, auction, raffle, hog roast.

Horse race evening in The Plough, Binbrook, in aid of the Senior Citizens’ Christmas Lunch fund. First race 8pm. Free admission.

Tuesday, April 4

Inspire! creative well-being group in The Hub, Market Rasen 1pm - 3pm. For more details and to book in call 01673 844556.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Wednesday, April 5

Bridge Day with lunch in aid of Caistor Parish Church. Tickets and details: 01472 851339.

Snow White and the Dwarves at Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. Presented by members of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs. Tickets £8 from 01507 525546.

Prize bingo at The Poplars, Chapman Street, 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm.

Thursday, April 6

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Tin Walker - Medieval music and dance. Visitors welcome (£4). Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 851723.

Live music: Budapest Cafe Orchestra at Ludford Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £8.50 from 01507 313335 or on the door.

Friday, April 7

Easter holiday family craft event - Treasures - at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Organised by Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology. £1 per activity. Children must be accompanied.

Live theatre: Hambledon productions present - Steptoe & Son, in Caistor Town Hall, 7pm.

Snow White and the Dwarves at Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. Presented by members of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs. Tickets £8 from 01507 525546.

Saturday, April 8

Spring Auction at South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm. Proceeds to church funds.

Snow White and the Dwarves at Wragby Town Hall, 2pm and 7pm. As above.

Serious Kitchen present The Whispering Road at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm.

Sunday, April 9

Tour of the Wolds Sportive Cycle Race.

Easter fair in Binbrook Village Hall, 10am - 3pm.