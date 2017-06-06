What’s on: June 7 - June 18, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, June 7

Computer security workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - 3pm. Cost £2. Book on 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Thursday, June 8

Craft and chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Methodist Schoolroom, 7.30pm. Speaker: Krystyna Newman - Married to a GP. New members and visitors welcome. Details: 01652 678365 or 01472 852068

Barkwith & District WI in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm. Angela Riley - Making Corn Dollies.

Friday, June 9

Painting dogs in watercolour workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk

Cinema: Their Finest (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from the box office: 01427 676655.

Live music: Carrie Elkin accompanied by Danny Schmidt & Special Guest Kyshona Armstrong at Kirton Town Hall. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from OneStop Store in Kirton, 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com

Country Music Night at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Music from Mick Denver. Bar open, refreshments available. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, June 10

Farmers’ Market at Tealby Village Green, Meet the producers, taste the food, also bbq and refreshments.

Osgodby Village Fete and Fun Dog Show, noon to 4pm. Craft stalls, steam organ, vintage tractors, dog agility and more. Fun for all the family and your four-legged friend.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Bingo in St Michael’s Church Newton by Toft. Eyes down 7pm.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Live music: The Everly Brothers and Friends Tribute Show at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £16 from the box office: 01427 676655.

Sunday, June 11

Open Farm Sunday at Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham, 9am - 4pm.

Open farm Sunday at Sutton Estates, Stainton le Vale.

NGS open gardens at Hackthorn Hall, Hackthorn, 1pm - 5pm. Admission £3.50, children free. Refreshments on sale in the village hall.

Free tea dance in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 3pm - 5.30pm.

Monday, June 12

Market Rasen Flower Club in the Festival Hall. Visitors £6. Details: 07775 616067.

Tuesday, June 13

Scawby Hall open for guided tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Max 12 per tour. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, children £3, under 5s free, Call 01652 654272.

Faldingworth & District WI in Faldingworth memorial Hall, 7.15pm. Mavis Wilkinson - Famous Lincolnshire People.

Wednesday, June 14

Introduction to Computers - gain basic knowledge of a laptop or desk computer, 10am - 3pm, at Rasen Hub. Cost £2. Book on 01673 844556.

Scawby Hall open for guided tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Max 12 per tour. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, children £3, under 5s free, Call 01652 654272.

Thursday, June 15

Scawby Hall open for guided tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Max 12 per tour. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, children £3, under 5s free, Call 01652 654272.

Friday, June 16

Father’s Day Craft at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. No need to book, just drop in. Free activity.

Scawby Hall open for guided tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Max 12 per tour. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, children £3, under 5s free, Call 01652 654272.

Lions Beer Festival at South Street Park, Caistor, 5pm - 11pm. Admission £3, including souvenir glass.

Live music: Jonathan Byrd, Kyshona Armstrong and Robert Lane at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 6.15pm for 7.15pm start.

Cinema: A Dogs Purpose (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, June 17

Lions Beer Festival at South Street Park, Caistor, noon - 11pm. Admission £3, including souvenir glass.

Scawby Hall open for guided tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Max 12 per tour. Aduklts £8.50, concessions £7, children £3, under 5s free, Call 01652 654272.

Gainsborough Model Railway open day at their Florence Terrace clubrooms, 1.30pm - 6pm. Adults £4, concessions £3. Details: 01427 615367 or www.gainsboroughmodelrailway.co.uk

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society Sweetpea and Early Flower Show in Middle Rasen Village Hall. Show open to the public at 2.30pm.

Barkwith group Fete at east Barkwith Church, from 6.30pm.

An evening with spiritualist medium Craig Morris at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, June 18

Mini and Classic Car day in Gainsborough market place, 10am - 4pm.

Appleby Country Fayre, 11am - 5pm. www.appleby-lincs.co.uk/appleby-fayre

Claxby Open Gardens, noon - 5pm. Admission £4, children free. Classic cars, stalls, refreshments, animals and more. Free car park.

Gainsborough Model Railway open day at their Florence Terrace clubrooms, 1.30pm - 6pm. Adults £4, concessions £3. Details: 01427 615367 or www.gainsboroughmodelrailway.co.uk

NT Live encore screening: Peter Pan at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 3pm. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.