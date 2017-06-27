What’s on: June 28 - July 8, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, June 28

Panto read through and casting for CATS, Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society, in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Aged 7 to 14. Everyone welcome. Call 01472 851212 for further details.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Christina Myers - modern day hypnotherapy.

Thursday, June 29

Live theatre: 69 Shades of Beige at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 and £10 from 01427 676655.

Friday, June 30

Needle felting workshop at Rasen Hub, 1pm - 3pm. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556.

Middle Rasen School summer fete, 5pm - 6.30pm.

Osgodby School fete, 3.30pm - 7.30pm.

Panto read through and casting for CATS, Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society, in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Aged 15 + and adults. Everyone welcome. Call 01472 851212 for further details.

Live theatre: Lindsey Rural Players present ‘The Regina Monologues’ and ‘Theatrical Digs’ at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or www.broadbenttheatre.org

Live music: Wizards Sleeve at Toft Newton Village Hall, 8pm - midnight.

Saturday, July 1

Table top sale in Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 3pm. Organised by Grasby Toddlers and Caistor Hullabaloo.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Caistor Goes.... Mardi Gras street party in South Street Park, 11am - 10.30pm. Official opening at 3pm.

Middle Rasen Gala and Dog Show in and around the village hall, 11am - 4pm.

Scawby Hall open day, 1.30pm - 5pm. Conducted tours. £8.50, concessions £7, children £3. Book on 01652 654272.

Music in the garden, 2pm - 5pm at Mill Farm, Grasby, with Barrow Brass Band. Admission £3, children free. Dogs allowed. Homemade teas on sale. All proceeds to the Barrow Brass Band funds.

Fundraising garden party at 24 Lincoln Drive, Caistor, 2pm - 4pm. Nettleton Methodist Chapel raising money for Lincolnshire IA.

Cinema: The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Live theatre: Lindsey Rural Players present ‘The Regina Monologues’ and ‘Theatrical Digs’ as above.

Sunday, July 2

Caistor Sting in the Tail 10k, 10am start, plus fun run, 9am start. Details: www.caistorrunningclub.com

Caistor Goes.... Mardi Gras street party in South Street Park, from 10am.

Kisimul Summer Fayre at Acacia Hall, Friesthorpe, 2pm - 4pm.

Strawberry tea event at Kirmond le Mire, 2pm - 4pm.

Monday, July 3

Scawby Hall open day, 1.30pm - 5pm. Conducted tours. £8.50, concessions £7, children £3. Book on 01652 654272.

Wednesday, July 5

Coffee morning at South Wilingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Craft and chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Scawby Hall open day, 1.30pm - 5pm. Conducted tours. £8.50, concessions £7, children £3. Book on 01652 654272.

Thursday, July 6

Scawby Hall open day, 1.30pm - 5pm. Conducted tours. £8.50, concessions £7, children £3. Book on 01652 654272.

Rase Heritage Society meeting in the library, 7.30pm. Speaker: C Teague - Herbs used for healing through the ages. Visitors £3.

Friday, July 7

Scawby Hall open day, 1.30pm - 5pm. Conducted tours. £8.50, concessions £7, children £3. Book on 01652 654272.

Brigg Bike Festival, from 5pm. Motorbikes meet in Bridge Street. Live music and food vans. Details: 01652 658333 or 07921 567195.

Live music: The Danberrys at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, Doors open 7pm. Tickets: 01652 649230.

Saturday, July 8

The Big Brunch at South Willingham Church, 9am - 1.30pm.

Caistor Grammar School Reunion at the school (entrance via the Old Hall), 10am - 4pm, plus entertainment in the church from current pupils. Organised by the Caistor Grammar School Archive Group. Details: 01472 587685 or tomjudyhun@ntlworld.com

Dunholme Lodge open garden, 11am - 5pm.

St Bartholomew’s Church Garden Party at 22 Manor Street, Keelby, from noon.

Scawby Hall open day, 1.30pm - 5pm. Conducted tours. £8.50, concessions £7, children £3. Book on 01652 654272.

Nettleton School Fair, 2pm - 4.30pm.