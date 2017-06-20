What’s on: June 21 - July 2,2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, June 21

Lincolnshire Show.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Craft and chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Thursday, June 22

Lincolnshire Show.

NT Live streaming: Salome (15)at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7pm. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.

Friday, June 23

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Painting Portraits in watercolour. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556.

Toy Library at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Live music: My Sweet Patootie at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £12 from 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com

Quiz night in aid of St Thomas’s in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7pm. Tickets £5, including ploughman’s supper. Teams of 4 to 6 or make up a team on the night.

Cinema: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, June 24

Brigg farmers’ market, 9am - 3pm.

Cake stall on North Kelsey Village Green (in chapel schoolroom if wet), 9.30am - 11am. In aid of North Kelsey Methodist Church.

Workshop at Rasen Hub. Etch your own steel pendant or keyring, 10am - noon. Book on 01673 844556.

Bric-a-brac market in Market Rasen Market Place, 10am - 3pm. Pitches from £4. Details: 01673 842479

Caistor Parish Church garden party at Holly House, High Street, from noon. If wet, in the church.

Caistor in Bloom open gardens.

Concert by Grimsby Bach Choir in Grasby. Refreshments included.

Live music: Rule the World - Take That tribute at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £17 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, June 25

Caistor in Bloom open gardens

Open garden at The Old Rectory, Benniworth noon - 5pm. Proceeds to Louth Branch of Riding for the Disabled.

Wrawby Mill open day, 2pm - 5pm. Admission free, donations welcome.

International sequence dancing at the Festival Hall, 2pm - 8pm. 01724 862632.

Cinema: Peppa Pig - My First Cinema Experience at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 3pm. Tickets £6, £5, family of four £20 from 01427 676655.

Tuesday, June 27

Brigg and District Flower Society in the Angel Suite, Brigg Market Place, 7.15pm. Romme Berridge - Patterns of Nature. Visitors £5, including refreshments. Details: 01652 688557.

Wednesday, June 28

Panto read through and casting for CATS, Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society, in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Aged 7 to 14. Everyone welcome. Call 01472 851212 for further details.

Thursday, June 29

Live theatre: 69 Shades of Beige at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 and £10 from 01427 676655.

Friday, June 30

Osgodby School Fete.

Panto read through and casting for CATS, Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society, in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Aged 15 + and adults. Everyone welcome. Call 01472 851212 for further details.

Live theatre: Lindsey Rural Players present “The Regina Monologues” and “Theatrical Digs” at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or www.broadbenttheatre.org

Saturday, July 1

Table top sale in Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 3pm. Organised by Grasby Toddlers and Caistor Hullabaloo.

Caistor Goes.... Mardi Gras street party in South Street Park, 11am - 10.30pm. Official opening at 3pm.

Scawby Hall open day, 1.30pm - 5pm. Conducted tours. £8.50, concessions £7, children £3. Book on 01652 654272.

Music in the garden, 2pm - 5pm at Mill Farm, Grasby, with Barrow Brass Band. Admission £3. Homemade teas on sale. Proceeds in aid of Barrow Brass Band.

Cinema: The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Live theatre: Lindsey Rural Players present “The Regina Monologues” and “Theatrical Digs” as above.

Sunday, July 2

Caistor Sting in the Tail 10k, 10am start, plus fun run, 9am start. Details: www.caistorrunningclub.com

Caistor Goes.... Mardi Gras street party in South Street Park, from 10am.

Strawberry tea event at Kirmond le Mire, 2pm - 4pm.