What’s on: June 14 - June 25, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Send your dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, June 14

Introduction to Computers - gain basic knowledge of a laptop or desk computer, 10am - 3pm, at Rasen Hub. Cost £2. Book on 01673 844556.

Scawby Hall open for guided tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Max 12 per tour. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, children £3, under 5s free, Call 01652 654272.

Floral demonstration in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Lucy Hutton-Smith - Oriental Infusion. Non-Caistor Flower Club members £6.

Thursday, June 15

Scawby Hall open for guided tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Max 12 per tour. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, children £3, under 5s free, Call 01652 654272.

Friday, June 16

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Father’s Day Craft at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. No need to book, just drop in. Free activity.

Scawby Hall open for guided tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Max 12 per tour. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, children £3, under 5s free, Call 01652 654272.

Lions Beer Festival at South Street Park, Caistor, 5pm - 11pm. Admission £3, including souvenir glass.

Live music: Jonathan Byrd, Kyshona Armstrong and Robert Lane at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 6.15pm for 7.15pm start.

Cinema: A Dogs Purpose (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, June 17

Lions Beer Festival at South Street Park, Caistor, noon - 11pm. Admission £3, including souvenir glass.

Scawby Hall open for guided tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Max 12 per tour. Adults £8.50, concessions £7, children £3, under 5s free, Call 01652 654272.

Gainsborough Model Railway open day at their Florence Terrace clubrooms, 1.30pm - 6pm. Adults £4, concessions £3. Details: 01427 615367 or www.gainsboroughmodelrailway.co.uk

Afternoon tea at Holton cum Beckering Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society Sweetpea and Early Flower Show in Middle Rasen Village Hall. Show open to the public at 2.30pm.

Barkwith group Fete at East Barkwith Church, from 6.30pm.

An evening with spiritualist medium Craig Morris at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, June 18

Mini and Classic Car day in Gainsborough market place, 10am - 4pm.

Appleby Country Fayre, 11am - 5pm. www.appleby-lincs.co.uk/appleby-fayre

Claxby Open Gardens, noon - 5pm. Admission £4, children free. Classic cars, stalls, refreshments, animals and more. Free car park.

Gainsborough Model Railway open day at their Florence Terrace clubrooms, 1.30pm - 6pm. Adults £4, concessions £3. Details: 01427 615367 or www.gainsboroughmodelrailway.co.uk

NT Live encore screening: Peter Pan at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 3pm. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.

Tuesday, June 20

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm - 10.30pm. Dance, call or join the band. Cost £1. Details: 01472 887984 or visit reelygrim.btck.co.uk

Wednesday, June 21

Lincolnshire Show.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Craft and chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Thursday, June 22

Lincolnshire Show.

NT Live streaming: Salome (15)at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7pm. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.

Friday, June 23

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Painting Portraits in watercolour. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556.

Toy Library at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Live music: My Sweet Patootie at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £12 from 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com

Quiz night in aid of St Thomas’s in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7pm. Tickets £5, including ploughman’s supper. Teams of 4 to 6 or make up a team on the night.

Cinema: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, June 24

Brigg farmers’ market, 9am - 3pm.

Workshop at Rasen Hub. Etch your own steel pendant or keyring, 10am - noon. Book on 01673 844556.

Bric-a-brac market in Market Rasen Market Place, 10am - 3pm. Pitches from £4. Details: 01673 842479

Caistor Parish Church garden party at Holly House, High Street, from noon. If wet, in the church.

Caistor in Bloom open gardens.

Concert by Grimsby Bach Choir in Grasby. Refreshments included.

Live music: Rule the World - Take That tribute at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £17 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, June 25

Caistor in Bloom open gardens

Open garden at The Old Rectory, Benniworth noon - 5pm. Proceeds to Louth Branch of Riding for the Disabled.

Wrawby Mill open day, 2pm - 5pm. Admission free, donations welcome.

International sequence dancing at the Festival Hall, 2pm - 8pm. 01724 862632.

Cinema: Peppa Pig - My First Cinema Experience at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 3pm. Tickets £6, £5, family of four £20 from 01427 676655.