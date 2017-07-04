What’s on : July 5 - July 16, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, July 5

Singing for the Brain: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Coffee morning at South Wilingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Craft and chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Scawby Hall open day, 1.30pm - 5pm. Conducted tours. £8.50, concessions £7, children £3. Book on 01652 654272.

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society present Half a Sixpence at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £10. Box office: 01427 676655

Thursday, July 6

Scawby Hall open day, 1.30pm - 5pm. Conducted tours. £8.50, concessions £7, children £3. Book on 01652 654272.

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society present Half a Sixpence at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £10. Box office: 01427 676655

Rase Heritage Society meeting in the library, 7.30pm. Speaker: C Teague - Herbs used for healing through the ages. Visitors £3.

Friday, July 7

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

‘Costumes from Wolf Hall’ at Gainsborough Old Hall. Runs to August 28. Included in normal entry fee (£8.50, £6.70 concessions, £4.22 children). Open: Monday – Friday 10am – 5pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am – 5pm

Scawby Hall open day, 1.30pm - 5pm. Conducted tours. £8.50, concessions £7, children £3. Book on 01652 654272.

Brigg Bike Festival, from 5pm. Motorbikes meet in Bridge Street. Live music and food vans. Details: 01652 658333 or 07921 567195.

Legsby Primary School summer fete, 5pm - 7pm at the school. Barbecue, refreshments, strawberries and cream, stalls, games. Free admission.

Live music: The Danberrys at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, Doors open 7pm. Tickets: 01652 649230.

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society present Half a Sixpence at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £10. Box office: 01427 676655

Saturday, July 8

Caistor Grammar School Reunion at the school (entrance via the Old Hall), 10am - 4pm, plus entertainment in the church from current pupils. Organised by the Caistor Grammar School Archive Group. Details: 01472 587685 or tomjudyhun@ntlworld.com

Dunholme Lodge open garden, 11am - 5pm.

St Bartholomew’s Church Garden Party at 22 Manor Street, Keelby, from noon.

Scawby Hall open day, 1.30pm - 5pm. Conducted tours. £8.50, concessions £7, children £3. Book on 01652 654272.

Nettleton School Fair, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Kelsey Primary School Summer Fair, 2pm - 4pm.

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society present Half a Sixpence at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm and 7.30pm. All tickets £10. Box office: 01427 676655

Sunday, July 9

The Big Brunch at South Willingham Church. Drop in anytime between 9am and 1.30pm. Cost: £9.50, children under 12 £5, under 5s free.

Saturday 9th July

Trent Valley Gliding Club Open Day, The Airfield, Kirton Lindsey. Gates open 9.30am. Details: www.tvgc.org.uk

Dunholme Lodge open garden, 11am - 5pm.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue Annual Summer Show at Broughton, 11am - 4.30pm. Details: 01652 653343.

Tuesday, July 11

Community Spirit Awards Evening in Middle Rasen, 7pm.

Wednesday, July 12

Understanding Children’s Behaviour workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - 3pm. Cost £2. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhublive.co.uk

Lincolnshire Bike Night at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton, from 6pm. Details: lincolnshirebikenights.com

Dance group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Thursday, July 13

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Graham Keal - Terry Wogan’s Hair Weave and other stories. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Barkwith & District WI in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm. Anglian water - Water saving devices.

Nettleton & Moortown WI meeting in Nettleton Methodist Schoolroom, 7.30pm. Card stitching - Lesley Forrest. Details: 01652 678365.

Friday, July 14

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Cinema: The Sense of an Ending (12A) - Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets: £6 and £5. Box office: 01427 676655.

Live music: Country night at Ludford Village Hall with John C King, 8pm. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, July 15

Railway ramble to windmill - Train departs Kirton Lindsey 9.15am, Brigg 9.24am to Barnetby, where 6-mile linear walk starts at 10am to Wrawby. Return from Brigg 3.50pm train. Details: text to 07908 450444.

Binbrook School Fete, 10am - 2pm.

Craft and Gift Fair at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 3pm.

NGS open garden: Inner Lodge, Somerby, Gainsborough, 11am - 5pm. Admission £3.

NGS open garden: School House Holton le Moor, 12.30pm - 5pm. Admission £5.

St Thomas’s Annual Garden Party at the Rectory in Caistor Road, 2pm - 4pm. Stalls, games, raffle and more.

Craft and produce Show at Ludford Village Hall, 2.30pm. Organised by Louth group of WIs.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, July 16

Summer Gala at Rase Park, from 10am.

NGS open garden: Inner Lodge, Somerby, Gainsborough, 11am - 5pm. Admission £3.

NGS open garden: Harpswell Farm, Harpswell, 1pm - 5pm. Admission £4.

East Barkwith village fete.

International sequence dancing at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 2pm - 8pm. Details: 01724 862632