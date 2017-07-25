What’s on: July 26 - August 6, 2017

Have your say

Email your datwes for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

Wednesday, July 26

Sensory room drop in for ages 0-5 years at Binbrook Children’s Centre. Details: 01472 398889.

Cinema: Smurfs - Lost Village (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5 (family of four £20) from 01427 676655.

Dance group in South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Thursday, July 27

IT drop-in help session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Children’s activity (ages 4 to 11) at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Making your own code and decoder to write down your secrets and send messages. Part of the Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge Programme. Full details on 01472 851605.

Friday, July 28

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Cinema: Dough (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, July 30

Open Garden Day in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice at Manor Farm and Springfield Farm, Benniworth, 10am - 5pm. Includes car boot sale, stalls, refreshments. Combined admission £3 Details: 01507 313234.

Wrawby Mill Open Day, 2pm - 5pm. Admission Free, donations welcome. Details: 01652 653699.

Cinema: Andre Rieu - 2017 Maastricht Concert, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 3pm. Tickets £15 and £13 (family of four £20) from 01427 676655.

Monday, July 31

Little Explorers at Binbrook Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.45pm. Details: 01472 398889.

Tuesday, August 1

Costumes from Wolf Hall exhibition at Gainsborough Old Hall. Runs to August 28. Included in the normal entry fee. Open Monday – Friday 10am – 5pm; Saturday and Sunday 11am – 5pm. Adults £8.50; Concessions £6.70; Children £4.22 (5-17); Family Ticket (two adults and up to three children) £21.20; Under 5s FREE. English Heritage members free. Details: 01522 782040 or gainsborougholdhall@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Story Time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm. Theme - Chameleon Capers, part of the Animal Agents summer reading challenge.

Code Club at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm. Animal Agents scratch project. Bookable sessions; ask at library.

August exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage - Dara Dyakova. Free admission. Check opening times on 01472 851605.

Wednesday, August 2

Rasen Mail drop in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

I haven’t got a Cluedo at Market Rasen Library, 10am - 11.30am. For children 4 to 11 years. Free event. Part of the Animal Agents summer reading challenge.

Sensory room drop-in for ages 0 - 5 years at Binbrook Children’s Centre. Details: 01472 398889.

Craft and Chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Cinema: Boss Baby (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5, family of four £20, from 01427 676655.

Thursday, August 3

IT drop-in help session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Caistor WI in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Krystyna Newman - Mother of Eight Boys. New members and visitors welcome, £4. For information call 01472 852053 or 01472 851723.

Friday, August 4

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Treasures! Drop in summer holiday family craft event at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Activities £1 each. In association with Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology.

Cinema: Wonder Woman (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, August 5

Market Rasen Rotary Summer Fair, Art Exhibition and Open gardens event. Market 9am - 3pm; exhibition and sale in the Festival Hall, 10am - 4pm; open gardens 10am - 5pm (start in market place or any of the gardens - combined admission £4).

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Meet the Artist at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Dara Dyakova - 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Sunday, August 6

Live music: charity concert by young classical tenor Tom Donaldson-Badger, 7pm. In aid Race for Life charity. Tickets £5 from 01427 676655.