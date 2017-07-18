What’s on: July 19 - July 30, 2017

Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19

Farming heritage exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, all month.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Craft & Chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Thursday, July 20

Holiday fun swimming sessions begin at Wragby Pool, 2pm - 3pm weekdays except Tuesdays. Cost £1.50 children, £2 adults. Runs to September 3. Details: 07951 640771.

Live music: The Pylons at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 from broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101

Friday, July 21

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Cinema: Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets: £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Live music: The Ancholme River Jazz Band at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton, 7.30pm. Free admission.

Saturday, July 22

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Antique Fair at Brigg Buttercross, 9.30am - 1.30pm.

Kids plant medicine workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. £3 per child. Book on 01673 844556.

Psychic and Clairvoyant Fair at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 3pm. Admission £1. Details: 07772 606264.

Summer Fete and Dog Show at Benniworth Church, noon - 5pm (dog show entries from 11.30am).

Summer Fair at St Mary’s Catholic School, Brigg, noon - 4pm.

75th Annual Horticultural Show in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 1.30pm - 4.30pm.

Live music: Young group ‘Salutation’ at The Salutation Inn from 6.30pm. Free admission.

Sunday, July 23

NGS open garden at The Stables, Ranby, 12.30pm - 4.30pm. Admission £3.50 (children free).

Gainsborough Model Railway open day, 1.30pm - 6pm. Admission £4, children and seniors £3, family (2 + 2) £10.

Musical delights in Kirmond le Mire Church, 2pm - 4pm. Admission £5.

Tuesday, July 25

Owlin Mad at Market Rasen Library, 1pm - 2.15pm. Meet the (real-life) owls, plus stories and activities. For ages 4 - 11. Part of the Summer Reading Challenge programme of events. Cost £2 per child. Booking essential.

Code Club at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm. Bookable sessions - ask at library desk.

Storytime at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm. Theme: Owl Service.

Brigg and District Flower Society in the Angel Suite, Brigg, 7.15pm. Gill Mills - The Music of Flowers. Visitors welcome - admission £5 including refreshments.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, July 26

Cinema: Smurfs - Lost Village (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5 (family of four £20) from 01427 676655.

Dance group in South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Friday, July 28

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Cinema: Dough (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, July 30

Open Garden Day in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice at Manor Farm and Springfield Farm, Benniworth, 10am - 5pm. Includes car boot sale, stalls, refreshments. Combined admission £3 Refreshments available will include morning coffee and afternoon tea and will be served from Margaret’s farmhouse kitchen. Details: 01507 313234.

Wrawby Mill Open day, 2pm - 5pm. Admission Free, donations welcome. Details: 01652 653699.

Cinema: Andre Rieu - 2017 Maastricht Concert, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 3pm. Tickets £15 and £13 (family of four £20) from 01427 676655.