What’s on: July 12 to July 23, 2017

Send your diary dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588
Wednesday, July 12
Understanding Children’s Behaviour workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - 3pm. Cost £2. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhublive.co.uk
Lincolnshire Bike Night at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton, from 6pm. Details: lincolnshirebikenights.com
Dance group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.
Thursday, July 13
West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Graham Keal - Terry Wogan’s Hair Weave and other stories. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.
Barkwith & District WI in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm. Anglian water - Water saving devices.
Nettleton & Moortown WI meeting in Nettleton Methodist Schoolroom, 7.30pm. Card stitching - Lesley Forrest. Details: 01652 678365.
Friday, July 14
Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.
Cinema: The Sense of an Ending (12A) - Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets: £6 and £5. Box office: 01427 676655.
Live music: Country night at Ludford Village Hall with John C King, 8pm. Details: 01507 313475.
Saturday, July 15
Railway ramble to windmill - Train departs Kirton Lindsey 9.15am, Brigg 9.24am to Barnetby, where 6-mile linear walk starts at 10am to Wrawby. Return from Brigg 3.50pm train. Details: text to 07908 450444.
Binbrook School Fete, 10am - 2pm.
Craft and Gift Fair at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 3pm.
NGS open garden: Inner Lodge, Somerby, Gainsborough, 11am - 5pm. Admission £3.
NGS open garden: School House Holton le Moor, 12.30pm - 5pm. Admission £5.
St Thomas’s Annual Garden Party at the Rectory in Caistor Road, 2pm - 4pm. Stalls, games, raffle and more.
Craft and produce Show at Ludford Village Hall, 2.30pm. Organised by Louth group of WIs.
Nettlefest at The salutation Inn, Nettleton, 4.30pm - 11pm.
Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.
Sunday, July 16
Broughton Agricutural Horse and Dog Show, 9.30am - 6pm.
Summer Gala at Rase Park, from 10am.
Market Rasen Tractor Roadrun, leaving 10am Skinners Lane, Middle Rasen (off Caistor Road). In aid of Prostate Cancer Lincoln Hospital. Details: 01673 844308 or 07880 840457 .
NGS open garden: Inner Lodge, Somerby, Gainsborough, 11am - 5pm. Admission £3.
Nettlefest at The salutation Inn, Nettleton, noon - 10pm. Details: www.thesali.co.uk
NGS open garden: Harpswell Farm, Harpswell, 1pm - 5pm. Admission £4.
East Barkwith village fete and novelty dog show, in Louth Road, 2pm - 5.30pm. Dog agility, terrier racing, games, cakes and more. Proceeds to village hall funds.
International sequence dancing at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 2pm - 8pm. Details: 01724 862632
Tuesday, July 18
Photography exhibition at Café Clip, Queen Street, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7pm.
Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm - 10.30pm. Dance, call or join the band. Cost £1. Details: 01472 887984 or reelygrim.btck.co.uk
Wednesday, July 19
Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.
Craft & Chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.
Thursday, July 20
Live music: The Pylons at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 from broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101
Friday, July 21
Cinema: Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets: £6 and £5 from 01427 676655
Saturday, July 22
Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.
Antique Fair at Brigg Buttercross, 9.30am - 1.30pm.
Kids plant medicine workshop at rasen Hub, 10am - noon. £3 per child. Book on 01673 844556.
Summer Fete and Dog Show at Benniworth Church, noon - 5pm (dog show entries from 11.30am).
Annual Horticultural Show in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 1.30pm - 4.30pm.
Sunday, July 23
Gainsborough Model Railway open day, 1.30pm - 6pm. Admission £4, children and seniors £3, family (2 + 2) £10.
Musical delights in Kirmond le Mire Church, 2pm - 4pm. Admission £5.