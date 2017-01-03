What’s on: January 4 - January 15, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

North Lincs Arts Society exhibition opens at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to January 30. Free admission.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Encore Dance Academy classes, for age 2 years to adult, restart at Caistor Yarborough Academy. Contact Miss Louise on encoredance@hotmail.co.uk/ 07872030530/ facebook.com/encoreda

Thursday, January 5

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Annual meeting, supper and social.

Rase Heritage Society meeting in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Business meeting, followed by show and tell.

Friday, January 6

Adult lunch club at Nettleton Village Hall, midday. Two-course meal £2.50. Booking essential on 01472 859142 or 07791 362654.

Saturday, December 7

Caistor in Wartime recollection event at Caistor Town Hall, 10.30am - 3pm. Details: Cath Pike, Memories and Memorials Project Officer for Lincolnshire, 01522 554959.

Meet the artists at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm. North Lincs Arts Society.

Caistor Christmas lights removal (afternoon).

Sunday, December 8

Caistor Christmas tree removal, 7am - 1pm.

Collection of small Christmas trees by West Lindsey. See area allocated in market place. Strict 11.30am deadline.

Caistor Wassail by Grimsby Morris Men, starting 11.30am Caistor Sports and Social Club. An event for all the family to enjoy.

Musical entertainment with Darren Busby at Ludford Village Hall, 2pm. Entry £5, including refreshments. Proceeds to St Barnabas Hospice. Details: 01507 313475.

Monday, January 9

Nettleton and District Gardening Club in Nettleton Methodist Church, 7.15pm. Speaker: Celia Smith on Honey Bees. Admission £1.50 (includes tea & biscuits). Details: 01472 852454.

Tuesday, January 10

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Wednesday, January 11

The Brocklesby Hunt meets at The Swallow Inn, Swallow, 10.15am onwards.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Social evening - games night. Details: 01652 67865.

Thursday, January 12

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Taste of Lincolnshire - Neil Curtis, butcher. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. 98th annual meeting and social time. Details: 01673 828674.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society in the Church Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Mary Howes - Winter Gardens. Details: 01673 843206.

Friday, January 13

Quiz in Market Rasen Church Rooms, 7.30pm.

Saturday, January 14

Live music: Hattie Briggs at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Advance tickets £12.50 from 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com (£14.50 on door).

Sunday, January 15

Tractor road run in aid of Cancer Research UK, 10am from Nags Head, Middle Rasen. Details: 07860 791254.