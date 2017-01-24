What’s on: January 25 - February 5, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Thursday, January 26

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Friday, January 27

CATS (Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society) AGM in the town hall, 7.30pm.

New members welcome -performers, backstage, general help. Go along to find out more.

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.

Prize Bingo in Caistor Sports and Social Club, 7.30pm. Hosted by the Bowls Club. All Welcome.

Saturday, January 28

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.

Sunday, January 29

Brigg Holocaust Memorial Ceremony in the Angel Courtyard, Market Place. Meet from 4pm, service at 4.15pm. Everyone welcome. Details: 01652 659402.

Open Mic at the Queens Head, North kelsey Moor, 4pm - 9pm.

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.

Tuesday, January 31

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Quiz night at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Thursday, February 2

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Friday, February 3

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.

Saturday, February 4

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage centre, 10am - noon.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.