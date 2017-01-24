What’s on: January 25 - February 5, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588
Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.
Thursday, January 26
Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.
Friday, January 27
CATS (Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society) AGM in the town hall, 7.30pm.
New members welcome -performers, backstage, general help. Go along to find out more.
Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.
Prize Bingo in Caistor Sports and Social Club, 7.30pm. Hosted by the Bowls Club. All Welcome.
Saturday, January 28
Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.
Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.
Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.
Sunday, January 29
Brigg Holocaust Memorial Ceremony in the Angel Courtyard, Market Place. Meet from 4pm, service at 4.15pm. Everyone welcome. Details: 01652 659402.
Open Mic at the Queens Head, North kelsey Moor, 4pm - 9pm.
Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.
Tuesday, January 31
Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.
Quiz night at Caistor Sports and Social Club.
Thursday, February 2
Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.
Friday, February 3
Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.
Saturday, February 4
Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage centre, 10am - noon.
Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.
Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.