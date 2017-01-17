What’s on: January 18 - January 29, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

An evening of poetry with Paul Sutherland at Market Rasen Library, 7pm. Tickets £1 from the library desk.

Nettleton WEA in the Methodist Schoolroom, 7.15pm. Seven-week course: Sue Kirk - Jerusalem from foundation, destruction & beyond. Booking WEA Lincoln 01522522472

Thursday, January 19

Coffee and cards event in St Thomas’s Church Room, Market Rasen, 10am - noon.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm . Details: 01472 851605.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Ken Clark - Look, Touch and Question.

Friday, January 20

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.

Saturday, January 21

Book signing by Joni Daniels - author of ‘The Hub’ - at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.

Sunday, January 22

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.

Live music: Sarah Moule - Femme Fatale, Songs for Scarlet Women at Tealby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from the village shop, 01673 838718 or £11 on the door. Under 18s £3.

Tuesday, January 24

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm

Thursday, January 26

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Friday, January 27

CATS (Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society) AGM in the town hall, 7.30pm.

New members welcome -performers, backstage, general help. Go along to find out more.

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.

Saturday, January 28

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.

Sunday, January 29

Brigg Holocaust Memorial Ceremony in the Angel Courtyard, Market Place. Meet from 4pm, service at 4.15pm. Everyone welcome. Details: 01652 659402.

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.