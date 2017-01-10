What’s on: January 11 - January 22, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk

The Brocklesby Hunt meets at The Swallow Inn, Swallow, 10.15am onwards.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Social evening - games night. Details: 01652 67865.

Thursday, January 12

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Taste of Lincolnshire - Neil Curtis, butcher. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. 98th annual meeting and social time. Details: 01673 828674.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society in the Church Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Mary Howes - Winter Gardens. Details: 01673 843206.

Friday, January 13

Quiz in Market Rasen Church Rooms, 7.30pm.

Saturday, January 14

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Live music: Hattie Briggs at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Advance tickets £12.50 from 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com (£14.50 on door).

Sunday, January 15

Tractor road run in aid of Cancer Research UK, 10am from Nags Head, Middle Rasen. £10 to take part, includes hot food. Raffle and auction. Details: 07860 791254.

Tuesday, January 17

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm

Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm - 10.30pm. Dance, call or join the band. Cost £1. Details: 01472 887984 or reelygrim.btck.co.uk

Wednesday, January 18

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Riby film night in St Edmunds Church. Fork supper 7pm, film 7.30pm. Email sally@vergette.com, ring 01469 560435 or text 07711 406363 by January 16.

An evening of poetry with Paul Sutherland at Market Rasen Library, 7pm. Tickets £1 from the library desk.

Nettleton WEA in the Methodist Schoolroom, 7.15pm. Seven-week course: Sue Kirk - Jerusalem from foundation, destruction & beyond. Booking WEA Lincoln 01522522472

Thursday, January 19

Coffee and cards event in St Thomas’s Church Room, Market Rasen, 10am - noon.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm . Details: 01472 851605.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Ken Clark - Look, Touch and Question.

Saturday, January 21

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.