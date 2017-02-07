What’s on: February 8 - February 19. 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Tea dance at South kelsey Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £4, including refreshments.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Bernard Bale - Hot off the Presses. Details: 01652 67865.

Caistor Flower Club AGM in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Lauri Fox - Caistor Hedgehog Care.

Thursday, February 9

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Jean Howard - Three Little Rich Girls. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society in the Church Hall, 7.30pm. Mavis Wilkinson - Medieval Monastic Gardens. Details: 01673 843206.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Sue Normandale - Public Health for Women and Children last century. Details: 01673 828674.

Friday, February 10

Dementia cafe in the Festival Hall committee room, 10am - noon. Details: 01522 692681.

Valentine Day crafts at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. No need to book. Free event in association with Children’s Links.

Quiz night in Nettleton Village Hall, organised by Nettleton & Moortown WI. Teams of 4. £5 per person, including light finger buffet. Booking advisable: 01652 678365 or email: midgethomas@btinternet.com

Prize bingo at Caistor Sports and Social Club, 7.30pm.

Saturday, February 11

Willow Valentine’s Heart Workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am-1pm. Cost £20. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Meet the artist, Jayne Cooper, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

SOS Fashion Show at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets £3 from 01673 885356.

The Great American Songbook, with Stuart Atkins, at Osgodby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £4 from Osgodby Post Office or on the door.

Sunday, February 12

Snowdrop Sunday at Hackthorn Hall, noon - 4pm. Afternoon teas in the village hall. Event proceeds to Hackthorn Church.

Tea dance in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen 3pm - 5pm.

Live theatre: Msfits Theatre - Women on the Verge of a T Junction. Comedy drama at Caistor Town Hall, 7pm.

Monday, February 13

Nettleton & District Gardening Club, in the Methodist Chapel, 7.15pm. Speaker: Dave Newman - Small Scale Food Production. £1.50 (includes tea and biscuits). Details: 01472 852454.

Wednesday, February 15

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Brigg & District Macmillan Cancer Support Group AGM in Scawby Village Hall, 7pm. Everyone welcome

Thursday, February 16

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Krystyna - Macmillan, more than just nursing.

Friday, February 17

Roman crafts at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Organised by SLHA. Children must be accompanied. Cost £1 per activity. No need to book.

Saturday, February 18

Live music: Richard Digance at Faldingworth memorial Hall

Sunday, February 19

Snowdrop Sunday at Elsham Hall, 11am - 4pm. Details: 01652 688698.

International sequence dancing in the Festival Hall, market Rasen, 2pm - 8pm. Details: 01724 862632.