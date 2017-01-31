What’s on: February 1 - February 12, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Exhibition by Jayne Cooper at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to February 26.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Thursday, February 2

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Harry Potter Evening at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 5pm - 7.30pm. Call 01472 851605 to book a place or for more information.

Rase heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Arming the Knight - Terry Brighton. Non-members £3.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Architect Kate Kelly - Plans and Designs. Visitors £4. Information 01472 852053 or 851723

Friday, February 3

Former Country Market reopens at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 9am - 1pm.

Adults lunch club in Nettleton Village Hall, noon. Two-course meal, £2.50. Booking essential: 01472 859142 or 07791 362654.

Harry Potter-themed family quiz at Market Rasen Library, 4pm.

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.

Saturday, February 4

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage centre, 10am - noon.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Red Riding Hood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.

The Man in Black - Ian Hogg, at Nettleton Village Hall 7.30pm. Stories of mystery and horror. Advanced tickets £8 (£9 on door), under 16s free, from 01673 828478. In aid of the Parish Church Organ Fund.

Tuesday, February 7

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. Collective legal solutions - Tax, Care and Toyboys.

Wednesday, February 8

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Bernard Bale - Hot off the Presses. Details: 01652 67865.

Caistor Flower CLUB AGM in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Lauri Fox - Caistor Hedgehog Care.

Thursday, February 9

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Jean Howard - Three Little Rich Girls. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society in the Church Hall, 7.30pm. Mavis Wilkinson - Medieval Monastic Gardens. Details: 01673 843206.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Sue Normandale - Public Health for Women and Children last century. Details: 01673 828674.

Friday, February 10

Dementia cafe in the Festival Hall committee room, 10am - noon. Details: 01522 692681.

Quiz night in Nettleton Village Hall, organised by Nettleton & Moortown WI. Teams of 4. £5 per person, including light finger buffet. Booking advisable: 01652 678365 or email: midgethomas@btinternet.com

Saturday, February 11

Willow Valentine’s Heart Workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am-1pm. Cost £20. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Meet the artist, Jayne Cooper, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

SOS Fashion Show at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets £3 from 01673 885356.

The Great American Songbook, with Stuart Atkins, at Osgodby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £4 from Osgodby Post Office or on the door.

Sunday, February 12

Snowdrop Sunday at Hackthorn Hall, noon - 4pm. Afternoon teas in the village hall. Event proceeds to Hackthorn Church.

Tea dance in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen 3pm - 5pm.

Live theatre: Msfits Theatre - Women on the Verge of a T Junction. Comedy drama at Caistor Town Hall, 7pm.