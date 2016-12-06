What’s on: December 7 - December 18, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Art exhibition in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre by the Pleasurable Painting Group. Runs through December.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Live theatre: Christmas chiller - Oh Whistle and I’ll Come to You - at Tealby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Box Office: 01673 838718; tickets £10 (£11 on door).

Thursday, December 8

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.15am, followed by speaker: Marlaina Rube - Victorian Christmas, stories and music for the Season. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Meet the author event at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 4pm. Chris Dale - local author.

Christmas Fair at Normanby by Spital School, 3.30pm - 5.30pm.

Caistor Lions bingo in the town hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm.

Friday, December 9

Live music: Lauren Housley at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230 or www.kirtontownhalllive.co.uk

ShooShooBaby’s Christmas Party at Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Funny musical double act.

Saturday, December 10

Santa’s Breakfast at Caistor Parish Church, 9am. Tickets cost £2 (beans on toast and drink). Drinks for adults. Proceeds to the Children’s Society. To book call 01472 851339.

Caistor Catholic Church Christmas Fair in the town hall, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Music, cooked breakfasts and stalls.

Christmas Tree Festival at Caistor Parish Church, 10am - 4pm. All proceeds to Church and the Children’s Hospice. Details: 01472 851339.

Wragby Methodist Chapel Charity Christmas Tree Festival, 10am - 4pm.

Painting workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 01472 851605.

Rasen Lions Santa and sleigh at Tesco, Market Rasen, 10am - 3pm.

Greenacres Christmas fair, 19 Grimsby Road, Caistor, 2pm. Entertainment, cake stall, Air Ambulance stall ,cards, tombola, raffle.

Ludford Village Hall Christmas Fair, 2pm - 4pm.

Christmas Fayre at East Barkwith Village Hall, 4pm.

Carol Service in Toft Newton Village Hall, 6pm.

Family bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of town hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Carols by Candlelight at Walesby Old Church, 7pm, with Da Capo and Salvation Army Band, with mince pies and mulled wine.

Sunday, December 11

Christmas Tree Festival at Caistor Parish Church, 11.30pm - 5pm. All proceeds to Church and the Children’s Hospice. 01472 851339.

Wragby Methodist Chapel Charity Christmas Tree Festival, 10am - 4pm.

Painting workshop at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre. Details: 01472 851605.

Indoor Christmas car boot at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 3pm. Details: 01472 859269.

Monday, December 12

Rotary Carol Concert in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7pm.

Brigg Singers in concert at Brigg Methodist, 7.30pm. Tickets £5, including refreshments, from Brigg Tourist Information Centre, on the door or 01724 842485.

Wednesday, December 14

Tea dance in South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £4, including refreshments.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Belly Dancing with Sheherazade. Details: 01652 67865.

Singing for Pleasure Winter Concert in Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7, including refreshments, on the door or call 01652 648435.

Thursday, December 15

Caistor Lions Sleigh Ride in North Kelsey.

Rasen Lions Santa and sleigh at the Nags Head, Middle Rasen, 6pm - 8pm.

Coffee and carols at Faldingworth Village Hall, 6.30pm.

Live Nativity at Hall Farm Park, South Kelsey, 7.30pm.

Friday, December 16

Free Festive craft activity in Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Caistor Lions sleigh ride in Laceby.

Saturday, December 17

Brigg Farmers’ Market.

Middle Rasen Church Christmas Tree Festival, 10am - 4pm, supporting local charities and good causes. Brunch 10am - noon.

Macmillan Christmas coffee morning at Market Rasen Library 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Rasen Lions Santa and sleigh at Co-op, Market Rasen, 10am - 3pm.

Caistor Lions Sleigh Ride in Keelby.

Christmas Carol Concert in Caistor PArish Church, 7pm. Caistor Ladies Choir, Caistor & District Male Voice Choir, Grasby School Singers. Tickets £5 from Caistor Post Office or on the door. Children free.

Sunday, December 18

Middle Rasen Church Christmas Tree Festival, 10am - 4pm, supporting local charities and good causes. Open every day until January 5.

A Christmas Wassail (festive music, plus food and drink), with Market Rasen Choral Society and Market Rasen Primary School Choir, in De Aston School Hall, 2pm. Tickets £8, under 16s free, from The Gift Horse in Market Rasen, Caistor Post Office or 01673 844750.

Caistor Lions sleigh ride villages tour from 4.30pm at the Salutation in Nettleton, ending at Grasby Cross Keys, 8pm.

Christmas Carols around the piano at The Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell. Details: 01472 371300.