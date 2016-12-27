What’s on: December 28, 2016 - January 8, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

Christmas tree festival continues at Middle Rasen Parish Church. Open 10am to 4pm daily.

Thursday, December 29

4-mile woodland walk exploring Willingham Woods, start 10.30am from Willingham Woods picnic area. Organised by Market Rasen Walkers are Welcome.

8-mile walk up to the Viking Way returning through Tealby, start 10.30am from Willingham Woods picnic area. Organised by Market Rasen Walkers are Welcome. Details: 07582 227856 or www.waw-rasen.org

Kids Christmas Crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Make a wintery Narnia scene to decorate your room. Cost £1.50.

Friday, December 30

Crafty Celts family craft event at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. \Organised by the Society for Lincolnshire Heritage & Archaeology. Children must be accompanied. Free admission, activities £1 each. No need to book.

Saturday, December 31

New Year’s Eve party at Caistor Sports and Social Club, 7.30pm - 1am. Dancing to Lee’s Disco. Tickets £5 from the Club or Caistor Post Office. Children aged 11+ welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Monday, January 1

Duck race at Middle Rasen. Start noon from Parry’s Bridge, Low Church Road. www.kwax.org.uk

Tuesday, January 3

Caistor Kids Club in Caistor Primary School. Make a memory book and New Year promise tree, as well as ‘Let’s get physical’ - exercise to music. Full day £25, half day £14. Details and to book: 07741 014085.

Wednesday, January 4

North Lincs Arts Society exhibition opens at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to January 30. Free admission.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Encore Dance Academy classes, for age 2 years to adult, restart at Caistor Yarborough Academy. Contact Miss Louise on encoredance@hotmail.co.uk/ 07872030530/ facebook.com/encoreda

Thursday, January 5

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Annual meeting, supper and social.

Friday, January 6

Adult lunch club at Nettleton Village Hall, midday. Two-course meal £2.50. Booking essential on 01472 859142 or 07791 362654.

Saturday, December 7

Caistor in Wartime recollection event at Caistor Town Hall, 10.30am - 3pm. Details: Cath Pike, Memories and Memorials Project Officer for Lincolnshire, 01522 554959.

Meet the artists at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm. North Lincs Arts Society.

Caistor Christmas lights removal (afternoon).

Sunday, December 8

Caistor Christmas tree removal, 7am - 1pm.

Collection of small Christmas trees by West Lindsey. See area allocated in market place. Strict 11.30am deadline.

Musical entertainment with Darren Busby at Ludford Village Hall, 2pm. Entry £5, including refreshments. Proceeds to St Barnabas Hospice. Details: 01507 313475.