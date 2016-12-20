What’s on: December 21, 2016 - January 1, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Rasen Lions sleigh in Market Rasen, 4pm - 7pm: Hunters Place, Anglian Way, Kingfisher Drive, Legsby Road and The Ridings.

Christmas bingo at The Nags Head, Keelby, 8pm. Theme: White Christmas.

Caistor Lions Carol Concert in the town hall. Music from market Rasen Band. Transport available, call 01472 852110.

Thursday, December 22

Kids Christmas crafts at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Cost £1.50.

Santa Visits Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 12.30pm. Free.

Friday, December 23

Rasen Lions sleigh at Rase Park, 6pm - 7pm.

Saturday, December 24

Caistor in Bloom Christmas raffle in Caistor Post office.

Father Christmas in Market Rasen Market Place, 4pm, with a present for children aged 7 and under.

Celebration of Christmas at Rothwell. 6pm Service in the church, followed by buffet, seasonal quiz and raffle in the Blacksmith’s Arms. Details: 01472 371300.

Sunday December 25

Caistor Methodist Church Christmas Day Dinner, 1pm. Free dinner, traditional or vegetarian. Book or turn up on the day. Transport can be provided. Booking / details, Kate and Hugh 01652 628001 - 07801 081799.

Monday, December 26

Racing at Market Rasen Racecourse. Check details at marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Tuesday, December 27

Quiz night at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Thursday, December 29

4-mile woodland walk exploring Willingham Woods, start 10.30am from Willingham Woods picnic area. organised by Market Rasen Walkers are Welcome.

8-mile walk up to the Viking Way returning through Tealby, start 10.30am from Willingham Woods picnic area. organised by Market Rasen Walkers are Welcome. Details: 07582 227856 or www.waw-rasen.org

Kids Christmas Crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Make a wintery Narnia scene to decorate your room. Cost £1.50.

Monday, January 1

Duck race at Middle Rasen. Start noon from Parry’s Bridge, Low Church Road. www.kwax.org.uk