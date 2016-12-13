What’s on: December 14 to December 25, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

Pleasurable Painting exhibition in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to December 31. Free admission.

Caistor Primary Ukulele Band at caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 12.15pm - 12.45pm. Free event.

Tea dance in South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £4, including refreshments.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Belly Dancing with Sheherazade. Details: 01652 67865.

Singing for Pleasure Winter Concert in Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7, including refreshments, on the door or call 01652 648435.

Thursday, December 15

Caistor Lions Sleigh Ride in North Kelsey.

Rasen Lions Santa and sleigh at the Nags Head, Middle Rasen, 6pm - 8pm.

Coffee and carols at Faldingworth Village Hall, 6.30pm.

Live Nativity at Hall Farm Park, South Kelsey, 7.30pm.

Friday, December 16

Free Festive craft activity in Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Caistor Lions sleigh ride in Laceby.

Christmas Bingo at caistor Sports and Social Club, hosted by the Bowls Club. Includes Christmas raffle draw.

Saturday, December 17

Brigg Farmers’ Market.

Middle Rasen Church Christmas Tree Festival, 10am - 4pm, supporting local charities and good causes. Brunch 10am - noon.

Macmillan Christmas coffee morning at Market Rasen Library 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Rasen Lions Santa and sleigh at Co-op, Market Rasen, 10am - 3pm.

Caistor Lions Sleigh Ride in Keelby.

Christmas Carol Concert in Caistor Parish Church, 7pm. Caistor Ladies Choir, Caistor & District Male Voice Choir, Grasby School Singers. Tickets £5 from Caistor Post Office or on the door. Children free.

Sunday, December 18

Middle Rasen Church Christmas Tree Festival, 10am - 4pm, supporting local charities and good causes. Open every day until January 5.

A Christmas Wassail (festive music, plus food and drink), with Market Rasen Choral Society and Market Rasen Primary School Choir, in De Aston School Hall, 2pm. Tickets £8, under 16s free, from The Gift Horse in Market Rasen, Caistor Post Office or 01673 844750.

Caistor Lions sleigh ride villages tour from 4.30pm Salutation, Nettleton; 5pm Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell; 5.30pm Swallow Village Hall; 6.05pm Limber Village Hall; 6.30pm New Inn, Limber; 6.55pm Bigby Green; 7.15pm Searby; 7.45pm Owmby; 8pm Cross Keys, Grasby.

Christmas Carols around the piano at The Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell. Details: 01472 371300.

Monday, December 19

Christmas Nativity Mime in Market Rasen Market Place, 6.30pm. Presented by Market Rasen Churches. All welcome. Some seating and plenty of standing room. Free.

Tuesday, December 20

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm

Caistor Lions sleigh ride at Caistor.

Rasen Lions sleigh in Market Rasen, 4pm - 7pm: The Brambles , The Furlongs, Union Street, Gordon Field and Mill Road area.

The Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at the Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm. Christmas ceilidh. £1 on door. All welcome. Details: 01472 887984 or email reelygrim@gmail.com

Wednesday, December 21

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Rasen Lions sleigh in Market Rasen, 4pm - 7pm: Hunters Place, Anglian Way, Kingfisher Drive, Legsby Road and The Ridings.

Caistor Lions Carol Concert in the town hall. Music from market Rasen Band. Transport available, call 01472 852110.

Thursday, December 22

Kids Christmas crafts at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. £1.50.

Santa Visits Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 12.30pm. Free.

Friday, December 23

Rasen Lions sleigh at Rase Park, 6pm - 7pm.

Saturday, December 24

Caistor in Bloom Christmas raffle in Caistor Post office.

Father Christmas in Market Rasen Market Place, 4pm, with a present for children under 7.

Celebration of Christmas at Rothwell. 6pm Service in the church, followed by buffet, seasonal quiz and raffle in the Blacksmith’s Arms. Details: 01472 371300.

Sunday December 25

Caistor Methodist Church Christmas Day Dinner, 1pm. Free dinner, traditional or vegetarian. Book or turn up on the day. Transport can be provided. Booking / details, Kate & Hugh 01652 628001 - 07801 081799.