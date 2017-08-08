What’s on: August 9 - August 19, 2017

Have your say

Wednesday, August 9

Exhibition by Dara Dyakova at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free admission. Details: 01472 851605

Drawing masterclass at Rasen Hub - Figures in Landscape, 10am - noon Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Sleuth Reading Agents at Market Rasen Library, 10am - 11.30am. For ages 4 to 11. Part of the Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge.

Cinema: Rock Dog (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5, family ticket of four £20 from 01427 676655.

Cinema live stream: Titus Andronicus, Royal Shakespeare Company, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.

Thursday, August 10

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Roger Hicks and Ashley Behan - Safer Driving. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Friday, August 11

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Cinema: My Cousin Rachel (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Charity Country music night at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Music from Warren Dewitt. Refershments available. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, August 12

Open Day at Rasen Hub - activities and displays, 10am - 2pm.

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, from 10am.

Summer Fete as part of the Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning at Waterloo House, Market Rasen, from 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Family bingo, Newton Village Hall, 6pm.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Live music show: David Hamilton’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Back the Years at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £20 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, August 13

Garage sale at Binbrook from 10am.

Garden Party - with classic cars and various stalls - at Tous Pres, Little Lane, Wrawby, 1.30pm - 4.30pm. In aid of Brigg and Wrawby Branch of Christian Aid.

Monday, August 14

Barkwith & District WI harvest meeting and auction, 7pm in East Barkwith Village Hall.

Tuesday, August 15

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm. Theme - Bee Agency.

Code Club at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm.

Exhibition to mark centenary of sale of Panton Hall Estate, at Wragby Primary School, 2pm - 8pm. Admission £1. Also Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday, August 16

Spy Dog 451 - stories, crafts and activity - at Market Rasen Library, 10am - 11.30am. For ages 4 to 11. Part of the Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge. Cost £1 per child - booking essential. Book at the library desk or email: market_rasen.library@gll.org

Craft and chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Cinema: Despicable Me 3 (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5 or family of four £20, from 01427 676655.

Thursday, August 17

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, from 10am - 11.30am.

Scawby Hall open for conducted tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Details and bookings: 01652 654272.

Bike night in Caistor Market Place from 6pm.

Friday, August 18

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Scawby Hall open for conducted tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Details and bookings: 01652 654272.

Cinema: Hampstead (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, August 19

Summer plant medicine workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Exhibition to mark centenary of sale of Panton Hall Estate, at Wragby Primary School, 11am - 4pm. Admission £1. Also on Sunday.

Scawby Hall open for conducted tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Details and bookings: 01652 654272.

Live music: The Honeycutters at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230, One Stop Shop in Kirton or www.wegottickets.com .

Cinema: The Mummy (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.