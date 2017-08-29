What’s on: August 30 - September 10, 2017

Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588
Wednesday, August 30
Paw Patrol - stories, crafts and activity - at Market Rasen Library, 10am - 11.30am. For ages 4 to 11. Part of the Summer Reading Challenge.
Craft and chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.
Cinema: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5, family of four £20, from 01427 676655.
Thursday, August 31
NT Live streaming - Yerma (15) starring Billie Piper, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. No interval. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.
Friday, September 1
Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.
Barkwith Late Summer Show in East Barkwith Village Hall. Open to the public from 7.15pm.
Cinema: War for the Planet of the Apes (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.
Saturday, September 2
Art and Craft Festival in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm.
Coffee morning in West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.
Needle-felted fairy workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Cost £5 per person. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk
Lincolnshire Trust for Cats Open Day at Hedgerows, Mill Lane, Osgodby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £1 per car.
Nettleton Flower and Produce Show in the Village Hall, 2.30pm.
Picnic in the Paddock at East Barkwith (next to the church), from 6pm.
Live music: The Beach Boys Story at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £15 from 01427 676655.
Sunday, September 3
Wragby Show and Country Fayre at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho, 9am - 5.30pm. Admission £7 and £3. Limited main ring parking £5 plus occupants.
Defeat Dementia walk at Market Rasen Racecourse. In aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK. Choice of 6 miles or 4 miles. Start time 10am. Registration fee is £10 per person; visit www.justgiving.com/marketrasenwalk or register on the day from 9.30am.
Art and Craft Festival, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm.
Motorbike run in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice. Setting off from Willingham Woods at 11am. £5 per bike.
Tuesday, September 5
Storytime session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.
West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. Speaker: Geoff Barnard - This time next year I will be a millionaire.
Brigg Amateur Social Historians (BASH) meeting in Brigg and District Servicemen’s’ Club, Coney Court, 8pm. Fakes and Forgeries: The Garden Shed Gang - talk by Marilyn Roberts. Admission free. Details: 01652 657053.
Wednesday, September 6
Art workshop at Rasen Hub - Exploring Colour - 10am - noon/ Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk
Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.
Lincolnshire Bike Night at the Queens Head, North Kelsey Moor. Details: https://lincolnshirebikenights.com/
Thursday, September 7
Rase Heritage Society meeting in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. AGM
Caistor WI in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Harvest Festival and Supper. New members and visitors welcome (£4). Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 851723.
Launch of Brigg Heritage Centre exhibition on Brigg Workhouse and Pingley POW camp. Talk on the history of British prisoner of war camps by Roger J C Thomas at The Buttercross. Tickets £5, including light refreshment, from the TIC 01652 657053 or Heritage Centre 01724 296711. Exhibition runs until mid-November. Centre open Tuesdays and Thursday to Saturday, 10am - 2pm.
Thursday, September 7 to Sunday September 10
Various free events and opening as part of the Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days. Click for brochure: Heritage Open Day Brochure PDF
Friday, September 8
Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.
Heritage Open Days: Meet the Saxons at Saxonhouse, Manor Farm Cottage, East Firsby, 1pm - 4.30pm. Book a place on 01673 878636.
Cinema: The Beguiled (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.
Saturday, September 9
Rasen Live in Market Rasen market place: bric-a-brac market 10am - 2.30pm, skate fun 10am - 6pm, live music 4pm - 7.30pm.
Heritage Open Days: Market Rasen Old Police Station and Railway Station works, 10am - 3pm.
Heritage Open Days: Nissan Hut to Theatre at the Broadbent Theatre Wickenby, 10am - 4pm.
Heritage Open Days: Meet the Saxons at Saxonhouse, Manor Farm Cottage, East Firsby, 1pm - 4.30pm. Book a place on 01673 878636.
Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.
Music Extravaganza at Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre, 7.30pm – 10pm. Foot-tapping evening of R&B, Blues & country & western. Includes: Chilli jacket potatoes with salad, chocolate brownie & Chantilly cream. Take your own alcohol. Tickets £10 from 01472 851605.
Live music: Pop-Up Bowie – David Bowie Tribute at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £18 from 01427 676655.
Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10
Scampton Air Show Book at www.scamptonairshow.com
Sunday, September 10
Heritage Open Days: Nissan Hut to Theatre at the Broadbent Theatre Wickenby, 10am - 4pm.
Proms in the Park at South Street Park, Caistor, 3pm - 5pm, with the Market Rasen Band.
