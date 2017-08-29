What’s on: August 30 - September 10, 2017

Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, August 30

Paw Patrol - stories, crafts and activity - at Market Rasen Library, 10am - 11.30am. For ages 4 to 11. Part of the Summer Reading Challenge.

Craft and chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Cinema: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5, family of four £20, from 01427 676655.

Thursday, August 31

NT Live streaming - Yerma (15) starring Billie Piper, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. No interval. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.

Friday, September 1

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Barkwith Late Summer Show in East Barkwith Village Hall. Open to the public from 7.15pm.

Cinema: War for the Planet of the Apes (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, September 2

Art and Craft Festival in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Coffee morning in West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Needle-felted fairy workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Cost £5 per person. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Lincolnshire Trust for Cats Open Day at Hedgerows, Mill Lane, Osgodby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £1 per car.

Nettleton Flower and Produce Show in the Village Hall, 2.30pm.

Picnic in the Paddock at East Barkwith (next to the church), from 6pm.

Live music: The Beach Boys Story at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £15 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, September 3

Wragby Show and Country Fayre at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho, 9am - 5.30pm. Admission £7 and £3. Limited main ring parking £5 plus occupants.

Defeat Dementia walk at Market Rasen Racecourse. In aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK. Choice of 6 miles or 4 miles. Start time 10am. Registration fee is £10 per person; visit www.justgiving.com/marketrasenwalk or register on the day from 9.30am.

Art and Craft Festival, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Motorbike run in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice. Setting off from Willingham Woods at 11am. £5 per bike.

Tuesday, September 5

Storytime session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. Speaker: Geoff Barnard - This time next year I will be a millionaire.

Brigg Amateur Social Historians (BASH) meeting in Brigg and District Servicemen’s’ Club, Coney Court, 8pm. Fakes and Forgeries: The Garden Shed Gang - talk by Marilyn Roberts. Admission free. Details: 01652 657053.

Wednesday, September 6

Art workshop at Rasen Hub - Exploring Colour - 10am - noon/ Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Lincolnshire Bike Night at the Queens Head, North Kelsey Moor. Details: https://lincolnshirebikenights.com/

Thursday, September 7

Rase Heritage Society meeting in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. AGM

Caistor WI in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Harvest Festival and Supper. New members and visitors welcome (£4). Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 851723.

Launch of Brigg Heritage Centre exhibition on Brigg Workhouse and Pingley POW camp. Talk on the history of British prisoner of war camps by Roger J C Thomas at The Buttercross. Tickets £5, including light refreshment, from the TIC 01652 657053 or Heritage Centre 01724 296711. Exhibition runs until mid-November. Centre open Tuesdays and Thursday to Saturday, 10am - 2pm.

Thursday, September 7 to Sunday September 10

Various free events and opening as part of the Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days. Click for brochure: Heritage Open Day Brochure PDF

Friday, September 8

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Heritage Open Days: Meet the Saxons at Saxonhouse, Manor Farm Cottage, East Firsby, 1pm - 4.30pm. Book a place on 01673 878636.

Cinema: The Beguiled (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, September 9

Rasen Live in Market Rasen market place: bric-a-brac market 10am - 2.30pm, skate fun 10am - 6pm, live music 4pm - 7.30pm.

Heritage Open Days: Market Rasen Old Police Station and Railway Station works, 10am - 3pm.

Heritage Open Days: Nissan Hut to Theatre at the Broadbent Theatre Wickenby, 10am - 4pm.

Heritage Open Days: Meet the Saxons at Saxonhouse, Manor Farm Cottage, East Firsby, 1pm - 4.30pm. Book a place on 01673 878636.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Music Extravaganza at Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre, 7.30pm – 10pm. Foot-tapping evening of R&B, Blues & country & western. Includes: Chilli jacket potatoes with salad, chocolate brownie & Chantilly cream. Take your own alcohol. Tickets £10 from 01472 851605.

Live music: Pop-Up Bowie – David Bowie Tribute at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £18 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10

Scampton Air Show Book at www.scamptonairshow.com

Sunday, September 10

Heritage Open Days: Nissan Hut to Theatre at the Broadbent Theatre Wickenby, 10am - 4pm.

Proms in the Park at South Street Park, Caistor, 3pm - 5pm, with the Market Rasen Band.