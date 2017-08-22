What’s on: August 23 - September 3, 2017

Email your diary dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, August 23

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and

Heritage Centre: Dara Dyakova-Whimsy. Admission free. Runs to end of August. Details: 01472 851605

Workshop: Drawing Basics - Perspective in Landscape, at Rasen Hub 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Confessions of a Police Officer - 30-years of service with Mr Tripp.

Thursday, August 24

NGS Open Garden: Brightwater Gardens, Saxby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £5, children free.

Friday, August 25

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Newtoft Beer Festival, 6.30pm - midnight.

Cinema: Spiderman - Homecoming (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, August 26

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm

Newtoft Beer Festival, noon to midnight.

Gainsborough Model Railway Open Day, 1.30pm - 6pm. Florence Terrace, Gainsborough. Admission £4 and £3, family ticket (2+2) £10. Details: 01427 615367 or gmrscontact@gmail.com .

Sunday, August 27

Charity football match at Caistor Sports & Social Club, starting at 11am.

Fun day at Caistor Sports & Social Club, 1pm - 5pm. Local stalls raising money for their good causes, music, BBQ, and more.

Music for a Summer’s Evening in Benniworth Church, 7pm. Tickets £8 from 01507 313792.

Monday, August 28

Open day at Wrawby Mill, 2pm - 5pm. Admission free, donations welcome. Details: 01652 653699.

Tuesday, September 29

Storytime session in Market Rasen

Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm. Theme - Spy Mouse.

Code Club at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm.

Wednesday, August 30

Paw Patrol - stories, crafts and activity - at Market Rasen Library, 10am - 11.30am. For ages 4 to 11. Part of the Summer Reading Challenge.

Craft and chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Cinema: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5, family of four £20, from 01427 676655.

Thursday, August 31

NT Live streaming - Yerma (15) starring Billie Piper, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. No interval. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.

Friday, September 1

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Barkwith Late Summer Show in East Barkwith Village Hall. Open to the public from 7.15pm.

Cinema: War for the Planet of the Apes (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, September 2

Art and Craft Festival in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Coffee morning in West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Needle-felted fairy workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Cost £5 per person. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Lincolnshire Trust for Cats Open Day at Hedgerows, Mill Lane, Osgodby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £1 per car.

Nettleton Flower and Produce Show in the Village Hall, 2.30pm.

Picnic in the Paddock at East Barkwith (next to the church), from 6pm.

Live music: The Beach Boys Story at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £15 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, September 3

Wragby Show and Country Fayre at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho, 9am - 5.30pm. Admission £7 and £3. Limited main ring parking £5 plus occupants.

Art and Craft Festival in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Defeat Dementia walk at Market Rasen Racecourse. In aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK. Choice of 6 miles or 4 miles. Start time 10am. Registration fee is £10 per person; visit www.justgiving.com/marketrasenwalk

Motorbike run in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice. Setting off from Willingham Woods at 11am. £5 per bike.