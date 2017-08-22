What’s on: August 23 - September 3, 2017

Email your diary dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588
Wednesday, August 23
Exhibition at Caistor Arts and
Heritage Centre: Dara Dyakova-Whimsy. Admission free. Runs to end of August. Details: 01472 851605
Workshop: Drawing Basics - Perspective in Landscape, at Rasen Hub 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk
Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Confessions of a Police Officer - 30-years of service with Mr Tripp.
Thursday, August 24
NGS Open Garden: Brightwater Gardens, Saxby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £5, children free.
Friday, August 25
Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.
Newtoft Beer Festival, 6.30pm - midnight.
Cinema: Spiderman - Homecoming (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.
Saturday, August 26
Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm
Newtoft Beer Festival, noon to midnight.
Gainsborough Model Railway Open Day, 1.30pm - 6pm. Florence Terrace, Gainsborough. Admission £4 and £3, family ticket (2+2) £10. Details: 01427 615367 or gmrscontact@gmail.com .
Sunday, August 27
Charity football match at Caistor Sports & Social Club, starting at 11am.
Fun day at Caistor Sports & Social Club, 1pm - 5pm. Local stalls raising money for their good causes, music, BBQ, and more.
Music for a Summer’s Evening in Benniworth Church, 7pm. Tickets £8 from 01507 313792.
Monday, August 28
Open day at Wrawby Mill, 2pm - 5pm. Admission free, donations welcome. Details: 01652 653699.
Tuesday, September 29
Storytime session in Market Rasen
Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm. Theme - Spy Mouse.
Code Club at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm.
Wednesday, August 30
Paw Patrol - stories, crafts and activity - at Market Rasen Library, 10am - 11.30am. For ages 4 to 11. Part of the Summer Reading Challenge.
Craft and chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.
Cinema: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5, family of four £20, from 01427 676655.
Thursday, August 31
NT Live streaming - Yerma (15) starring Billie Piper, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. No interval. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.
Friday, September 1
Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.
Barkwith Late Summer Show in East Barkwith Village Hall. Open to the public from 7.15pm.
Cinema: War for the Planet of the Apes (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.
Saturday, September 2
Art and Craft Festival in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm.
Coffee morning in West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.
Needle-felted fairy workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Cost £5 per person. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk
Lincolnshire Trust for Cats Open Day at Hedgerows, Mill Lane, Osgodby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £1 per car.
Nettleton Flower and Produce Show in the Village Hall, 2.30pm.
Picnic in the Paddock at East Barkwith (next to the church), from 6pm.
Live music: The Beach Boys Story at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £15 from 01427 676655.
Sunday, September 3
Wragby Show and Country Fayre at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho, 9am - 5.30pm. Admission £7 and £3. Limited main ring parking £5 plus occupants.
Art and Craft Festival in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm.
Defeat Dementia walk at Market Rasen Racecourse. In aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK. Choice of 6 miles or 4 miles. Start time 10am. Registration fee is £10 per person; visit www.justgiving.com/marketrasenwalk
Motorbike run in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice. Setting off from Willingham Woods at 11am. £5 per bike.
