What’s on: August 2 - August 13, 2017

Have your say

Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, August 2

Exhibition by Dara Dyakova - ‘Whimsy’ at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs throughout August. Free admission. Details from 01472 851605.

Rasen Mail drop in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

I haven’t got a Cluedo at Market Rasen Library, 10am - 11.30am. For children 4 to 11 years. Free event. Part of the Animal Agents summer reading challenge.

Sensory room drop-in for ages 0 - 5 years at Binbrook Children’s Centre. Details: 01472 398889.

Craft and Chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Cinema: Boss Baby (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5, family of four £20, from 01427 676655.

Thursday, August 3

IT drop-in help session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Caistor WI in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Krystyna Newman - Mother of Eight Boys. New members and visitors welcome, £4.

Friday, August 4

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Treasures! Drop in summer holiday family craft event at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Activities £1 each. In association with Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology.

Cinema: Wonder Woman (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, August 5

Market Rasen Rotary Summer Fair, Art Exhibition and Open gardens event. Market 9am - 3pm; exhibition and sale in the Festival Hall, 10am - 4pm; open gardens 10am - 5pm (start in market place or any of the gardens - combined admission £4).

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Meet the Artist at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Dara Dyakova - 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Produce Show with afternoon tea at Ludford Village Hall, 1pm - 4.30pm. Plus cake stall and CPR demonstration from LIVES.

Osgodby Horticultural Society Annual Show in the village hall, from 2.30pm.

Sunday, August 6

Live music: charity concert at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough by young classical tenor Tom Donaldson-Badger, 7pm. In aid Race for Life charity. Tickets £5 from 01427 676655.

Tuesday, August 8

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm. Theme - Dinosaur Detectives.

Code Club at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm. Part of the Summer Reading Challenge activities.

Wednesday, August 9

Drawing masterclass at Rasen Hub - Figures in Landscape, 10am - noon Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Sleuth Reading Agents at Market Rasen Library, 10am - 11.30am. For ages 4 to 11. Part of the Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge.

Cinema: Rock Dog (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5, family ticket of four £20 from 01427 676655.

Cinema live stream: Titus Andronicus, Royal Shakespeare Company, at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.

Thursday, August 10

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Roger Hicks and Ashley Behan - Safer Driving. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Friday, August 11

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Cinema: My Cousin Rachel (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, August 12

Open Day at Rasen Hub - activities and displays, 10am - 2pm.

Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee event at Waterloo House, Market Rasen, from 1.30pm.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Live music show: David Hamilton’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Back the Years at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £20 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, August 13

Garden Party - with classic cars and various stalls - at Tous Pres, Little Lane, Wrawby, 1.30pm - 4.30pm. In aid of Brigg and Wrawby Branch of Christian Aid.