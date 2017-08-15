What’s on: August 16 - August 27, 2017

Have your say

Events in the Market Rasen Mail area

Wednesday, August 16

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Dara Dyakova - Whimsy. Admission free. Runs to end of August. Details: 01472 851605

Spy Dog 451 - stories, crafts and activity - at Market Rasen Library, 10am - 11.30am. For ages 4 to 11. Part of the Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge. Cost £1 per child - booking essential. Book at the library desk or email: market_rasen.library@gll.org

Craft and chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Cinema: Despicable Me 3 (PG) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £5 or family of four £20, from 01427 676655.

Thursday, August 17

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, from 10am - 11.30am.

Scawby Hall open for conducted tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Details and bookings: 01652 654272.

Bike night in Caistor Market Place, from 6pm.

Friday, August 18

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Scawby Hall open for conducted tours, 1.30pm - 5pm. Details and bookings: 01652 654272.

Cinema: Hampstead (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, August 19

Summer plant medicine workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Exhibition to mark centenary of sale of Panton Hall Estate, at Wragby Primary School, 11am - 4pm. Admission £1.

Live music: The Honeycutters at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230, One Stop Shop in Kirton or www.wegottickets.com

Cinema: The Mummy (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, August 20

Exhibition to mark centenary of sale of Panton Hall Estate, at Wragby Primary School, 11am - 4pm. Admission £1.

Open garden at Mill Farm, Brigg Road, Grasby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £3, children free. Proceeds to Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Afternoon tea at North Kelsey Methodist Church, 3pm - 5pm. Cost £6 per person. Book on 01652 678365.

Monday, August 21

Market Rasen Flower Club in the Festival Hall, from 7.30pm.

Tuesday, August 22

Story time session in Market Rasen

Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm. Theme - Octopus Antics.

Code Club at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm.

Market Rasen Gardening Club in the Methodist Church Schoolroom, 7.15pm. Speaker: Steve Lovell on Borneo and the Orangutan.

Wednesday, August 23

Workshop: Drawing Basics - Perspective in Landscape, at Rasen Hub 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Confessions of a Police Officer - 30-years of service with Mr Tripp.

Thursday, August 24

NGS open garden: Brightwater Gardens, Saxby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £5, children free.

Friday, August 25

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Newtoft Beer Festival, 6.30pm - midnight.

Cinema: Spiderman - Homecoming (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, August 26

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Saturday, 26th & Sunday, 27th August

Gainsborough Model Railway Open Day, 1.30pm - 6pm. Florence Terrace, Gainsborough. Admission £4 and £3, family ticket (2+2) £10. Details: 01427 615367 or gmrscontact@gmail.com .

Newtoft Beer Festival, noon to midnight.

Sunday, August 27

Charity football match at Caistor Sports & Social Club, starting at 11am.

Fun day at Caistor Sports & Social Club, 1pm - 5pm. Local stalls raising money for their good causes, music, BBQ and more.

Gainsborough Model Railway Open Day, 1.30pm - 6pm. Florence Terrace, Gainsborough. Admission £4 and £3, family ticket (2+2) £10. Details: 01427 615367 or gmrscontact@gmail.com .