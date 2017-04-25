What’s on: April 26 - May 7, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.
Wednesday, April 26
Painting portraits in a Van Gogh style workshop, at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Booking essential. Call 01673 844556.
Basic first aid course at Rasen Hub, 10am - 2pm. Cost £2. Book as above.
Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.
RSC Live Streaming: Julius Ceasar - Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7pm. Tickets £12 and £10 from 01427 676655.
Thursday, April 27
Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.
Cinema: Fifty Shades Darker (18) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.
Friday, April 28
Minnie’s Market, formerly Country Market, Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.
Toy Library at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.
Live music: Hattie Briggs and Saskia Griffiths-Moore in concert at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm. Tickets from Garnetts Sweet Shop, Queen Street or call 06173 842479 / email: bookingsclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk
Live music: Amadou Diagne & Group Yakar at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £8.50 from The Painted Tree at Nettleton or 01673 828478. £9.50 on the door; children free.
Saturday, April 29
Caistor WI promotion day in the town hall, 10am - 12.30pm. Refreshments, stalls, raffle, tombola, craft and photographic displays. Open to all. Details: 01472 852053
Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.
The Brigg Singers in concert at Hibaldstow Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £5, including refreshment, from 01652 656875. Proceeds to Lindsey Lodge Hospice.
EYMS Band in concert at Trinty Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from 01427 676655.
Monday, May 1
Green Man day at West Rasen, 1pm - 4pm.
Grimsby Morris Men 50th Anniversary Celebrations Tea Rooms Tour: 1pm Claytons Corner, Howsham; 2pm Caistor Lakes, Brigg Road, Caistor; 3pm Dunn Deal, Nettleton; 4pm The Salutation Inn, Nettleton.
Mayor of Caistor’s Bank Holiday Charity Fair in the town hall, 2pm - 4pm.
Howsham Duck race, 2pm.
Wrawby Mill Open Day, 2pm - 5pm. Admission free, donations welcome. details: 01652 653699.
Tuesday, May 2
Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.
BASH at Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club in Coney Court, 8pm. Talk on smuggling.
Wednesday, May 3
Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.
Bike Night at North Kelsey Moor. Details: lincolnshirebikenights.com
Singing for Pleasure Summer Concert in Diamond Jubilee Town Hall, Kirton in Lindsey, 7.30pm. Tickets £7, under 16s free, including light refreshments, on the door or 01652 648435. Raffle proceeds to LIVES.
Thursday, May 4
Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.
Rase Heritage Society Meeting in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. David Oliver - tour guide’s view of Lincoln Cathedral, plus slide show of Roof Tour. Non members £3.
Caistor WI in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Resolutions meeting and members’ photo quiz. Visitors fee £4. Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 851723.
Friday, May 5
Minnie’s Market, formerly Country Market, in Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.
Cinema - Fences (12A) at Trinty Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.
Folk ‘Round ‘Ere - community show celebrating the farming year through traditional song, music and dance, at St John Nelthorpe Lower School, Brigg. Tickets £6 from Brigg TIC 01652 657053 or 01652 658995.
Saturday, May 6
Star Wars story and craft event in Market Rasen Library. Cost £1. Book with library staff or call 01522 782010.
Brigg Live Arts Fest. details: Brigg TIC 01652 657053.
Live theatre: Davis Productions presents Learned Friends at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Box office: 0300 400 0101.
The Upbeat Beatles at Trinty Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £18 amd £16 from 01427 676655.
Sunday, May 7
Cinema - The Lego Batman Movie (PG) at Trinty Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 3pm. Tickets £8 and £5 (family ticket £20) from 01427 676655.
Live theatre: Davis Productions presents Learned Friends in Caistor Town Hall, 7pm. 01472 851075.