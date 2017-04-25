What’s on: April 26 - May 7, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

Wednesday, April 26

Painting portraits in a Van Gogh style workshop, at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Booking essential. Call 01673 844556.

Basic first aid course at Rasen Hub, 10am - 2pm. Cost £2. Book as above.

Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

RSC Live Streaming: Julius Ceasar - Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7pm. Tickets £12 and £10 from 01427 676655.

Thursday, April 27

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Cinema: Fifty Shades Darker (18) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Friday, April 28

Minnie’s Market, formerly Country Market, Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Toy Library at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Live music: Hattie Briggs and Saskia Griffiths-Moore in concert at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm. Tickets from Garnetts Sweet Shop, Queen Street or call 06173 842479 / email: bookingsclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk

Live music: Amadou Diagne & Group Yakar at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £8.50 from The Painted Tree at Nettleton or 01673 828478. £9.50 on the door; children free.

Saturday, April 29

Caistor WI promotion day in the town hall, 10am - 12.30pm. Refreshments, stalls, raffle, tombola, craft and photographic displays. Open to all. Details: 01472 852053

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

The Brigg Singers in concert at Hibaldstow Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £5, including refreshment, from 01652 656875. Proceeds to Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

EYMS Band in concert at Trinty Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from 01427 676655.

Monday, May 1

Green Man day at West Rasen, 1pm - 4pm.

Grimsby Morris Men 50th Anniversary Celebrations Tea Rooms Tour: 1pm Claytons Corner, Howsham; 2pm Caistor Lakes, Brigg Road, Caistor; 3pm Dunn Deal, Nettleton; 4pm The Salutation Inn, Nettleton.

Mayor of Caistor’s Bank Holiday Charity Fair in the town hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Howsham Duck race, 2pm.

Wrawby Mill Open Day, 2pm - 5pm. Admission free, donations welcome. details: 01652 653699.

Tuesday, May 2

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

BASH at Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club in Coney Court, 8pm. Talk on smuggling.

Wednesday, May 3

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Bike Night at North Kelsey Moor. Details: lincolnshirebikenights.com

Singing for Pleasure Summer Concert in Diamond Jubilee Town Hall, Kirton in Lindsey, 7.30pm. Tickets £7, under 16s free, including light refreshments, on the door or 01652 648435. Raffle proceeds to LIVES.

Thursday, May 4

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Rase Heritage Society Meeting in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. David Oliver - tour guide’s view of Lincoln Cathedral, plus slide show of Roof Tour. Non members £3.

Caistor WI in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Resolutions meeting and members’ photo quiz. Visitors fee £4. Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 851723.

Friday, May 5

Minnie’s Market, formerly Country Market, in Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Cinema - Fences (12A) at Trinty Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Folk ‘Round ‘Ere - community show celebrating the farming year through traditional song, music and dance, at St John Nelthorpe Lower School, Brigg. Tickets £6 from Brigg TIC 01652 657053 or 01652 658995.

Saturday, May 6

Star Wars story and craft event in Market Rasen Library. Cost £1. Book with library staff or call 01522 782010.

Brigg Live Arts Fest. details: Brigg TIC 01652 657053.

Live theatre: Davis Productions presents Learned Friends at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Box office: 0300 400 0101.

The Upbeat Beatles at Trinty Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £18 amd £16 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, May 7

Cinema - The Lego Batman Movie (PG) at Trinty Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 3pm. Tickets £8 and £5 (family ticket £20) from 01427 676655.

Live theatre: Davis Productions presents Learned Friends in Caistor Town Hall, 7pm. 01472 851075.