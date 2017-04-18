What’s on: April 19 - April 30, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area.

Wednesday, April 19

Painting portraits in acrylics workshop, at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Booking essential. Call 01673 844556.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Lincolnshire Bike Night at The Blacksmiths Arms, Rothwell. Details: lincolnshirebikenights.com

Binbrook Gardening Club in the Reading Room, 7.30pm. Speaker: Leonard Clark - fuchsias. Visitors welcome. Details: 01472 398385.

Thursday, April 20

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Historic Churches - Dr M Godfrey.

NT Live Streaming: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead - Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7pm. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.

Friday, April 21

Cinema: Hacksaw Ridge (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, April 22

Breakfast at Moot Hall, Holton le Moor, 9.30am - 11am. £5 for full English and hot drink. Chance to have a look round the unique hall. Booking not essential, but an indication of numbers would help plan - 01673 828459.

Leather bag / pouch workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Second part May 20. Cost £45. Book on 01673 844556.

Spring walk with Market Rasen Walkers Are Welcome, 10am from Festival Hall. Easy 4-mile walk, including refreshment stop. Details: www.waw-rasen.org

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Live music: Radcliffe on Trent Male Voice Choir in concert at Market Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7pm.

Caistor Lions St George’s Prom in the town hall, 7.30pm, with Market Rasen Band and Caistor Ladies Choir. Admission £6, including supper.

Silverwood Quartet at All Saints Church, Wragby, 7.30pm. Tickets £5, including refreshments on the door.

Sunday, April 23

NGS open garden at Goltho Gardens, Lincoln Road, Wragby, 10am - 4pm. Admission £5, children free.

International sequence dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 8pm. Free.

Nickerson memorial gallery open at Rothwell, noon to 4pm.

Live music: Lynne Hanson and The Good Intentions at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £12.50 (£14.50 on door), call 01652 649230.

Tuesday, April 25

Inspire! creative well-being group in The Hub, Market Rasen 1pm - 3pm. Details and to book in call 01673 844556.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Wednesday, April 26

Painting portraits in a Van Gogh style workshop, at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Booking essential. Call 01673 844556.

Basic first aid course at Rasen Hub, 10am - 2pm. Cost £2. Book on 01673 844556.

Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

RSC Live Streaming: Julius Ceasar - Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7pm. Tickets £12 and £10 from 01427 676655.

Thursday, April 27

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Cinema: Fifty Shades Darker (18) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Friday, April 28

Toy Library at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Live music: Hattie Briggs and Saskia Griffiths-Moore in concert at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm. Tickets from Garnetts Sweet Shop, Queen Street or call 06173 842479 / email: bookingsclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk

Live music: Amadou Diagne & Group Yakar at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £8.50 from The Painted Tree or 01673 828478. £9.50 on the door; children free.

Saturday, April 29

Caistor WI promotion day in the town hall, 10am - 12.30pm. Refreshments, stalls, raffle, tombola, craft and photographic displays. Open to all. Details: 01472 852053

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Live music: EYMS Band in concert at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from 01427 676655.