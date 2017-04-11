What’s on: April 12 - April 23, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, April 12

Tea Dance in South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £4, including refreshments.

Thursday, April 13

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, 9.45am refreshments, speaker 10.30am. Gerry Burrows – Goodnight Children Everywhere. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Methodist Schoolroom, 7.30pm. Speaker: Mike Morgan - Tennyson’s Poems. Visitors welcome. Details: 01652 678365.

Friday, April 14

11am ‘One Friday, This Good Friday’ in Market Rasen Market Place - Churches Together.

Saturday, April 15

Easter egg hunt and coffee morning at Kirmond le Mire Church, 10am - noon.

Children’s workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Crafting from the wild. Cost £3. Details: 01673 844556.

10.30am Family Easter Service with craft/worship/refreshments and Easter egg hunt at Market Rasen Church.

24-hour pool marathon begins at The Crossroads Inn, East Barkwith. In aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Market Rasen Bowls Club open day, 1pm to 3pm. Go along to try the game. Details: 01673 849762.

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Family Easter bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, April 16

Easter egg hunt at Rase Park. Must be booked. Call 01673 842171.

Tuesday, April 18

Inspire! creative wellbeing group in The Hub, Market Rasen 1pm - 3pm. Fore more details and to book in call 01673 844556.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm - 10.30pm. Dance, call or join the band. Cost £1. Details: 01472 887984 or reelygrim.btck.co.uk

Wednesday, April 19

Painting portraits in acrylics workshop, at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Booking essential. Call 01673 844556.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Lincolnshire Bike Night at The Blacksmiths Arms, Rothwell. Details: lincolnshirebikenights.com

Binbrook Gardening Club in the Reading Room, 7.30pm. Speaker: Leonard Clark - fuchsias. Visitors welcome. Details: 01472 398385.

Thursday, April 20

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Historic Churches - Dr M Godfrey.

Saturday, April 22

Live music: Radcliffe on Trent Male Voice Choir in concert at Market Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7pm.

Caistor Lions St George’s Night in the town hall, 7.30pm, with Market Rasen Band and Caistor Ladies Choir. Admission £6, including supper.

Sunday, April 23

NGS open garden at Goltho Gardens, Lincoln Road, Wragby, 10am - 4pm. Admission £5, children free.

International sequence dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 8pm.

Live music: Lynne Hanson and The Good Intentions at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £12.50 (£14.50 on door), call 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com