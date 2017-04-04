What’s on and Church Listing: April 5 - April 15, 2017

Send your diary dates to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk, or call 07803 505588

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Snow White and the Dwarves at Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. Presented by members of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs. Tickets £8 from 01507 525546.

Prize bingo at The Poplars, Chapman Street, 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm.

Thursday, April 6

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Tim Walker - Medieval music and dance. Visitors welcome (£4). Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 851723.

Live music: Budapest Cafe Orchestra at Ludford Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £8.50 from 01507 313335 or on door.

Friday, April 7

Easter holiday family craft event - Treasures - at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Organised by Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology. £1 per activity. Children must be accompanied.

Live theatre: Hambledon productions present - Steptoe & Son, in Caistor Town Hall, 7pm.

Snow White and the Dwarves at Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. Presented by members of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs. Tickets £8 from 01507 525546.

Saturday, April 8

East Barkwith gardeners Spring Show in the village hall.

Annual Household Auction at South Kelsey Village Hall. Viewing from 1pm, selling starts 2pm. Free entry. Proceeds to South Kelsey Church Maintenance Fund.

5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Snow White and the Dwarves at Wragby Town Hall, 2pm and 7pm. As above.

Sunday, April 9

8am BCP Communion at Lissington Church.

8am Communion at Caistor Church.

Tour of the Wolds Sportive Cycle Race.

9am Communion at Faldingworth Church.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby Church.

9.15am Mass at Caistor Catholic Church.

9.30am Communion with Palms at Nettleton Church.

9.30am Communion at Thoresway Church.

9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton le Vale Church.

9.30am Communion with Palms at Holton le Moor Church.

9.30am Communion at Wragby Church.

10am Communion with Blessing of Palms and readings of the Passion, with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen Church.

Easter fair in Binbrook Village Hall, 10am - 3pm.

10am Procession from Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel to Parish Church.

10am Communion at Binbrook Church.

10am Communion at Sixhills Church.

10.15am Service at Caistor Methodist Church,Peter Atkinson.

10.15am Communion at Caistor Church.

10.30am Market Rasen New Life All Age Service in the Festival Hall, followed by lunch together.

10.30am Service at Brookenby Church.

10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen Salvation Army.

10.30am United Service at Middle Rasen Church.

10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby Church.

10.45am Service at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

10.45am Service at North Kelsey Methodist Church, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

11am Family Communion with Palms at North Kelsey Church.

11am Mass at Holy Rood, Market Rasen.

11.30am Communion at Linwood Church.

2.30pm Service at Nettleton Methodist Church,Timothy Smith.

3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe Church.

3pm - 5pm Free tea dance in the Festival Hall.

4pm Cafe Church at Glentham Methodist Church, the Rev Louise Carr.

5.30pm at Osgodby Catholic Church.

5.30pm Evening Fellowship at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

6pm Service at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

6pm Evensong at Caistor Church.

6pm Palm Sunday Service at South Kelsey Church.

6pm Evensong at Rand Church.

Monday, April 10

8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen Church.

Police drop-in at South Kelsey Village Hall, 6pm - 8pm.

Nettleton & District Gardening Club, 7.15pm for 7.30pm in the Methodist Chapel. Speaker: John Stafford Allen - Candlesby Herbs. Coat £1.50, including tea and biscuits. Visitors welcome. Details: O1472 852454.

7.30pm Compline at Market Rasen Church.

Tuesday, April 11

9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen Church.

6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby Church.

7.30pm Compline at Market Rasen Church.

Wednesday, April 12

9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen Church.

9.30am BCP Communion at Tealby Church.

9.30am Service at Middle Rasen Church.

9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby Church.

Tea Dance in South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £4, including refreshments.

6pm Stations of the Cross at Claxby Church.

7pm Compline at North Owersby Church.

7.30pm Compline at Market Rasen Church.

Thursday, April 13

9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen Church.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, 9.45am refreshments, speaker 10.30am. Gerry Burrows – Goodnight Children Everywhere. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

10.30am Communion at South Kelsey Church.

6.30pm Service at North Kelsey Methodist Church, Rev Sarah Parkin.

6pm Communion at Kirmond Church

7pm Passover Meal in Middle Rasen Church Hall. Details: 01673 842913.

7pm Communion at Nettleton Church

7.30pm Service with Stripping of the Altar at Market Rasen Church

Friday, April 14

9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen Church.

9.30am Service at Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

10.15am Service at Caistor Methodist Church.

11am ‘One Friday, This Good Friday’ in Market Rasen Market Place.

2pm Good Friday Service at Market Rasen Church.

2pm Good Friday Service at Kingerby Church.

2pm At the Foot of the Cross at Brookenby Church.

2pm Last Hour before the Cross at East Barkwith Church.

6pm Mass at Caistor Catholic Church.

6.30pm Tenebrae Service at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Saturday, April 15

10.30am Family Easter Service with craft/worship/refreshments and Easter egg hunt at Market Rasen Church.

5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton

Family Easter bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

8pm Lighting of Easter Fire & Paschal Candle at North Kelsey Church.

Sunday, April 16

Easter egg hunt at Rase Park. Must be booked. Call 01673 842171.