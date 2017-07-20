Vintage-style fair at St Mary’s School in Brigg

Have your say

Vintage cars, cheerleaders, cakes and much more will be part of the summer fair programme at St Mary’s Catholic School in Brigg this Saturday, July 22.

The vintage-style fair will take place from noon to 4pm and funds raised will help with an extensive playground refurbishment, scheduled to take place this summer.

There will be entertainment from St Mary’s pupils, the Wendy Foster Dance School, Tsunami Allstars cheerleaders and a martial arts demonstration by John Turners Blackbelt Academy.

The many stalls will include a chocolate tombola, games, crafts for children and an art competition, face-painting and a raffle.

Children aged 6-12 can take part in some Nerf wars action or for those who prefer more traditional amusement, there’s the ever-popular teachers in stocks.

Admission to the fair is 50p per adult - children free.