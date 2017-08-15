Tom Gate gets doodling live at Grimsby

Have your say

Enjoy a fun-packed and interactive monster drawing event with live music at Grimsby Auditorium.

Join Liz Pichon as she presents Tom Gates Brilliant Bands and Doodle Live Tour at the Cromwell Road venue on Thursday, October 26.

Take along a pencil and paper, learn to doodle just like Tom and hear DUDE3, Tom’s favourite band in the ‘whole wide world’ play some excellent tunes.

There will also be plenty of stories and a chance to meet Liz and the band after the show.

Popular author and illustrator, Liz Pichon, is best known for her award-winning series Tom Gates, which have sold more than 3.1 copies in the UK.

First published in 2011, The Brilliant World of Tom Gates, won the Roald Dahl Funny Prize; Red House Children’s Book Award ‘Best Book for Young Readers’ and Waterstones Children’s Book Prize ‘Best Fiction for 5-12-year-olds’.

Her fourth book, Tom Gates: Genius Ideas (mostly), won the Blue Peter Book Award and most recently, Liz collected Specsavers Bestseller Awards for five of her Tom Gates titles.

The performance on October 26 is at 1pm, with tickets £17 and limited family tickets (for 4) at £60 also available.

Call the box Office on 0300 300 0035 or book on line www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Alternatively, book in person at Grimsby Auditorium or Cleethorpes TIC.