Turn again to Caistor for pantomime fun

Caistor’s own stars of stage return this month with another traditional pantomime for all ages to enjoy.

Always extremely popular, this is the 26th annual pantomime for Caistor Amateur Theatre Society (CATS) in the Town Hall.

This time round, they will be telling the story of Dick Whittingham - oh yes they will!.

This poor lad finds fame and fortune on the streets of London - but only after he’s defeated the wicked Queen Rat and her minions.

The show features unforgettable characters, slapstick comedy, loads of audience participation and great songs.

Performances are Wednesday November 29 to Saturday December 2 at 7.30pm, plus, a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets cost £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.

Adding to the fun, there’s a Pick and Mix sweet stall at every show, plus a licensed bar on Friday and Saturday evenings.