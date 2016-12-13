Turn again Dick to Louth pantomime

It is not long until panto season starts at Louth Riverhead Theatre.

This year, the Playgoers present Dick Whittington, and what a show it is shaping up to be.

“Trust me when I say you will not be disappointed, everyone is working really hard to put on a great show,” said director Frances Brindle.

“This is the third pantomime I’ve had the pleasure to direct for Louth Playgoers in the last four years.

“It is an absolute thrill for me to be able to work with such a fab team of volunteers and I have absolutely no doubt that you’ll fall in love with the end result.”

The cast of 11 principals, 18 chorus, 10 Ratlings and more than 40 dancers will bring this rags to riches story to life from January 6 to January 14.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for under-18s from the box office on 01507 600350 or 24 hours a day at www.louthplaygoers.com