Travellers’ tales from the heart at Wickenby’s Broadbent Theatre

What can a carpenter, a jeweller, a wig maker, a linen weaver and a priest possibly have in common?

Find out at Wickenby’s Broadbent Theatre this month as international storytelling company, Tales From The Heartwood, present the ‘The Five Travellers’.

This is a delightful performance of interwoven stories from this is small storytelling company, who specialise in Folk Tales and Fairy Tales from around the world .

Set in a medieval forest, each character tells their own story, building up to an unexpected twist at the end.

The show is aimed at adults and children, aged seven years and above, and will be performed on Friday November 10 and Saturday, November 11, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £9, concession £8 and children £6, with a family ticket also available at £27.50.

Call 0300 400 0101 or visit www.broadbenttheatre.org