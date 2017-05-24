The moon and Me at Louth theatre

Eggbox Theatre, based in Lincoln, will present “The Moon and Me” at Louth Riverhead Theatre on Wednesday, May 31.

The show is an interactive, intimate theatre experience about friendship and sharing for very young audiences and their families.

It takes place inside a special dome, with sights, sounds, tastes, smells, touch and lots of play.

It is based around a character called Roux, who builds a rocket in the garden to go to the moon.

Roux is looking for some new friends to go along for the ride.

Performances are at 11am and 1.30pm.

Tickets cost £7 and £5 (Under 14) from the box office on 01507 600350 (open 10am to 1pm)or online at www.louthplaygoers.com