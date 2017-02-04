T-junction collision drives comedy show at Caistor

Three women are on a collision course that will change their lives forever - and seriously damage their rear view mirrors - in a comedy play at Caistor.

MsFits Theatre Company present Women on the Verge of a T-Junction in the town hall on Sunday, February 12.

When their cars collide at a T junction, three very different lives get as entangled as their bumpers in this hilarious and poignant one-woman comedy drama with Fiona Knowles.

No-one’s hurt, but who is to blame?

Not Bessie, 94; she might have trouble seeing over the steering wheel, but she drove four-wheel drives over mine fields in ‘44.

Not Liz, 63; she may be on her fifth driving test, but this time she HAS to pass.

Not Ellie, 41, she may have a mobile phone stuck to her ear, but she is a Whizz at multi-tasking.