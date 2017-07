Have your say

Enjoy Shakespeare in the open air next week as Illyria make a welcome return to Lincoln Castle.

Company players will be applying their style, wit and humour to Shakespeare’s classic comedy - The Comedy of Errors - next Wednesday, August 2, starting at 7.30pm.

Take along your picnic, chairs and friends for an evening of first class outdoor theatre.

Tickets 13.50 and £11.50 from 01522 554559