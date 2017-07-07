Shakespeare at Tattershall Castle

The UK’s premier all-male theatre company, The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, bring Shakespeare’s most hilarious farce, The Comedy of Errors, to Tattershall Castle next week.

This fantastical comedy follows two pairs of identical twins, Antipholus of Syracuse and Antipholus of Ephesus, and their servants, both named Dromio.

When they were babies, the twins and their parents were separated in a shipwreck; now, years later, as one half of the twins search for the other they unwittingly find themselves in the same city on the same day.

With the Castle as a backdrop, take along a chair and a picnic on Thursday, July 13,to enjoy this fast-paced play about mistaken identity.

Gates open at 6.30pm, with the performance starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £10 for children from 01526 342543.