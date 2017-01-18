Seeing Red at Broadbent panto

There is entertainment galore at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby as the Lindsey Rural Players present their annual pantomime.

This year’s offering is Red Riding Hood, an original pantomime by Blair Greenwood-Reeves.

A nefarious big bad wolf is buying up all the houses in the neighbourhood and only Red, a teeny brained genie and dame-a-licious fairy godmother can stop him and his three little pigs.

The show runs over three weekends, starting this Friday, January 20.

Tickets at broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101.

January 28 and February 4 matinees are sold out.