Scarecrow love story at Grimsby Auditorium

A heart-warming adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling book, The Scarecrows’ Wedding, comes to Grimsby Auditorium next week.

Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay are excellent scarecrows (they scare a lot of crows).

Harry loves Betty, and Betty loves Harry, so they decide to get married and Harry sets off to search for their wedding day essentials including a dress of feathers, a bunch of flowers and a necklace made from shells.

However, when the farmer notices he is missing a scarecrow, he replaces Harry with the devilishly smooth but dangerous Reginald Rake.

Dashing, daring and ever so cool, can Reginald persuade Betty he is the scarecrow for her?

Will Harry make it back in the nick of time before Reginald ruins their special day?

Wit, drama and wedding bells are promised as Scamp Theatre take to the stage on Thursday, May 11 at 1.30pm.

The show is suitable for ages 3+.

Tickets £13.50, family ticket £48.

To book call 0300 300 0035 or book on line at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk