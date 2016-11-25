‘Purr’fect pantomime fun at Caistor hall

Great comedy, colourful costumes and scenery, plus wonderful song and dance will be brought to the stage in Caistor next week.

Sleeping Beauty is this year’s pantomime offering from CATS, Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society - the traditional story, but told with a twist.

Can the evil fairy’s henchman, Herman, really be as stupid as he appears?

Is Prince Charming just a bit lacking in male bravado and heroism?

Will Fester the Jester find true love, or will his soppy poetry just frighten the girls away?

The pantomime runs from Wednesday, November 30, to Saturday, December 3, at 7.30pm nightly, plus a Saturday matinee at 2pm and a preview on November 29 for the over 60s, when admission is courtesy of Caistor and District Lions.

Tickets for the shows cost £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.