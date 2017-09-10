Puppet power at The Plowright, Scunthorpe

The Tony Award-winning Avenue Q is set to be performed in Scunthorpe this month.

Wilton Productions present the show, in which the principal roles are puppets, operated by the group’s talented members, September 12 to September 16 at The Plowright Theatre.

This hilarious musical - one of the longest running in Broadway history - is a guaranteed laugh-out-loud show for adults, containing mature language and topics of love, sex, money and race.

As the show contains sexual innuendo and adult language it is not intended for children under 15 years of age.

Tickets for opening night (Tuesday, 12 September) are priced £10 each.

All other tickets are priced £12 each. (Booking fee may apply).

They are available from www.plowrighttheatre.com or 0844 8542776.

Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

*Avenue Q has not been authorised or approved by the Jim Henson Company or Sesame Workshop who are not responsible for any content*